The Charlatans, Futureheads and more added to Libertines' On The Beach show

More acts have been added to the band's Brighton beach show set for July - see the whole line-up and find out how to get tickets.

The Libertines have confirmed the line-up for their On The Beach show in Brighton this summer.

Pete Doherty and Carl Barât announced that they would be headlining a very special show in Brighton this July in association with Radio X.

The Libertines - who will release their long-awaited new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on 8th March - will top a bill on a special stage on the world-famous beach.

Also appearing as very special guests on the day will be:

The Charlatans : fronted by Tim Burges, the band exploded on the baggy scene in 1990 with their debut Indian Rope and its follow-up hit, The Only One I Know. The band's thirteenth studio album, Different Days, was released in 2017. Their hits also include One To Another, North Country Boy and How High.

: fronted by Tim Burges, the band exploded on the baggy scene in 1990 with their debut Indian Rope and its follow-up hit, The Only One I Know. The band's thirteenth studio album, Different Days, was released in 2017. Their hits also include One To Another, North Country Boy and How High. The Mary Wallopers : the folk rockers from Co Louth, who issued their second album Irish Rock & Roll in October 2023.

: the folk rockers from Co Louth, who issued their second album Irish Rock & Roll in October 2023. The Big Moon : the London based band, fronted by Juliette Jackson, are now onto their third album Here Is Everything, issued in 2022. Big tunes include Your Light and Trouble.

: the London based band, fronted by Juliette Jackson, are now onto their third album Here Is Everything, issued in 2022. Big tunes include Your Light and Trouble. The Futureheads: the Sunderland post-punk favourites are best known for their cover of Kate Bush's Hounds Of Love and the band are marking 10 years since their self-titled debut album was release this summer.

the Sunderland post-punk favourites are best known for their cover of Kate Bush's Hounds Of Love and the band are marking 10 years since their self-titled debut album was release this summer. Chappaqua Wrestling: the local heroes and Radio X favourites released one of the most acclaimed albums of last year in the form of their debut Plus Ultra.

Chappaqua Wrestling - Wide Asleep

The show is part of two weekends of gigs that will take place on Brighton beach, with The Kooks already confirmed to play on Sunday 21st July.

What date do The Libertines play On The Beach Brighton?

The Libertines play On The Beach on Sunday 28th July 2024 on Brighton Seafront.

The Libertines will play On The Beach in Brighton on Sunday 28th July 2024. Picture: On The Beach/Press

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for The Libertines at On The Beach will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 13th February 2024 - for more information, see www.thelibertinesbrighton.com .

- for more information, see . Tickets will go on General Sale at 10am on Wednesday 14th February 2024 via www.thelibertinesbrighton.com.

Who's supporting The Libertines in Brighton?

Who else is playing On The Beach in 2024?

The Kooks will headline On The Beach on Sunday 21st July, with a bill that features Sea Girls, Maximo Park, Kate Nash, Nieve Ella, Brooke Combe and Fred Roberts.

How to get to On The Beach Brighton:

On The Beach takes place on Brighton Beach, Madeira Drive

Gig-goers are advised to use the postcode BN2 1EN and follow the festival signage

Who headlined On The Beach in 2023?

Last year's series of shows on Brighton beach featured Royal Blood and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, with appearances by The Vaccines, The Coral, Gaz Coombes, You Me At Six, Kid Kapachi and Coach Party.