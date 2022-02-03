Manic Street Preachers, Razorlight and more added to Neighbourhood Weekender bill
3 February 2022, 16:02 | Updated: 3 February 2022, 16:43
More acts will play Victoria Park in Warrington in May - get the full line-up and ticket details here.
Manic Street Preachers, Razorlight, James Bay and more artists have been added to the bill for the 2022 edition of Neighbourhood Weekender festival 2022.
Also joining headliners Courteeners, Kasabian and Blossoms at Victoria Park, Warrington in May are Red Rum Club, The Reytons, Scouting For Girls, The Academic, Gayle and more.
Also performing across the weekend are DMA’S, Tom Grennan, Starsailor, Cast, The Fratellis, BRIT Award nominee Becky Hill and Example.
Neighbourhood Weekender takes place at Victoria Park, Warrington on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May 2022.
Tickets are on sale now via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
See the lineup for Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 so far:
SATURDAY 28 MAY 2022:
- COURTEENERS
- DMA’S
- BECKY HILL
- THE LATHUMS
- JAMES BAY
- THE SNUTS
- THE FRATELLIS
- EXAMPLE
- WET LEG
- JAMIE WEBSTER
- THE REYTONS
- THE ACADEMIC
- GAYLE
- RED RUM CLUB
- PIP BLOM
- DYLAN JOHN THOMAS
- CRAWLERS
- THE ROYSTON CLUB
- NOISY
- BROOKE COMBE
- TOM A SMITH
- RATS
- MICHAEL ALDAG
- ELI SMART
- KYNSY
- TOMMY LEFROY
- THE MARY WALLOPERS
SUNDAY 29 MAY 2022:
- KASABIAN
- BLOSSOMS
- TOM GRENNAN
- MANIC STREET PREACHERS
- PALE WAVES
- RAZORLIGHT
- INHALER
- THE AMAZONS
- STARSAILOR
- CAST
- SCOUTING FOR GIRLS
- THE BOOTLEG BEATLES
- THE RIFLES
- BABY QUEEN
- THE RILLS
- PIXEY
- SEB LOWE
- RETRO VIDEO CLUB
- LOUIS DUNFORD
- DAISY BRAIN
- FRANKIE BEETLESTONE
- GABE COULTER
- OLIVER KEANE
- ABBIE OZARD
PLUS DJs
- SH*T INDIE DISCO
- KATIE OWEN
- JAMES GLOVER