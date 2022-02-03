Manic Street Preachers, Razorlight and more added to Neighbourhood Weekender bill

Manic Street Preachers and Razorlight are two of the acts added to the Neighbourhood Weekender bill. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Stock Photo/Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

More acts will play Victoria Park in Warrington in May - get the full line-up and ticket details here.

Manic Street Preachers, Razorlight, James Bay and more artists have been added to the bill for the 2022 edition of Neighbourhood Weekender festival 2022.

Also joining headliners Courteeners, Kasabian and Blossoms at Victoria Park, Warrington in May are Red Rum Club, The Reytons, Scouting For Girls, The Academic, Gayle and more.

Also performing across the weekend are DMA’S, Tom Grennan, Starsailor, Cast, The Fratellis, BRIT Award nominee Becky Hill and Example.

Neighbourhood Weekender takes place at Victoria Park, Warrington on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May 2022.

Tickets are on sale now via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Neighbourhood Weekender festival returns to Warrington's Victoria Park in May. Picture: Press

See the lineup for Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 so far:

SATURDAY 28 MAY 2022:

COURTEENERS

DMA’S

BECKY HILL

THE LATHUMS

JAMES BAY

THE SNUTS

THE FRATELLIS

EXAMPLE

WET LEG

JAMIE WEBSTER

THE REYTONS

THE ACADEMIC

GAYLE

RED RUM CLUB

PIP BLOM

DYLAN JOHN THOMAS

CRAWLERS

THE ROYSTON CLUB

NOISY

BROOKE COMBE

TOM A SMITH

RATS

MICHAEL ALDAG

ELI SMART

KYNSY

TOMMY LEFROY

THE MARY WALLOPERS

Fans at last year's Neighbourhood Weekender. Picture: Press

SUNDAY 29 MAY 2022:

KASABIAN

BLOSSOMS

TOM GRENNAN

MANIC STREET PREACHERS

PALE WAVES

RAZORLIGHT

INHALER

THE AMAZONS

STARSAILOR

CAST

SCOUTING FOR GIRLS

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES

THE RIFLES

BABY QUEEN

THE RILLS

PIXEY

SEB LOWE

RETRO VIDEO CLUB

LOUIS DUNFORD

DAISY BRAIN

FRANKIE BEETLESTONE

GABE COULTER

OLIVER KEANE

ABBIE OZARD

PLUS DJs