Gang of Youths and more added to Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 line-up
13 February 2020, 13:40 | Updated: 13 February 2020, 14:12
The Let Me Down Easy outfit join The Snuts, Dylan John Thomas, Zuzu and more in being added to the bill. See the full line-up here.
Neighbourhood Weekender has announced its full line-up for 2020.
Gang of Youths are among the acts added to the bill at the festival - which takes place from Saturday 23 - Sunday 24 May in Victoria Park. Warrington.
The Australian rockers will be joined by newly announced acts The Snuts, Zuzu, Cast, Nasty Cherry, Lauran Hibberd, The Hara, Cassia, Dylan John Thomas, Lona, Talk Show and Warrington’s own The K’s.
Tickets are on sale now from nbhdweekender.com gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
These acts will join previously announced headliners Ian Brown and Catfish And The Bottlemen, who will top the bill on the Saturday and Sunday night's respectively.
You'll also be able to see a stack of great new artists, including Irish rockers The Murder Capital, Liverpudlians Red Rum Club and The Mysterines, and Mancunian Phoebe Green, plus Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Orielles, The Magic Gang, Sports Team. The Lathums, The Big Moon, Alfie Templeman and many more.*
*Line up is subject to change
Get the full line-up for Neighbourhood Weekender 2020:
Saturday 23 May 2020
IAN BROWN
SAM FENDER
SHED SEVEN
PALE WAVES
THE CORAL
THE MAGIC GANG
THE SHERLOCKS
The K’S
FONTAINES D.C
REVEREND & THE MAKERS
GANG OF YOUTHS
THE MURDER CAPITAL
THE BIG MOON
THE SNUTS
LOVE FAME TRAGEDY
THE LATHUMS
ZUZU
THE ORIELLES
THE MYSTERINES
THE REYTONS
AIRWAY
LAURAN HIBBERD
THE GOA EXPRESS
BONIFACE
NOISY
THE HARA
Sunday 24 May 2020
CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN
THE WOMBATS
MILES KANE
TOM WALKER
THE LIGHTNING SEEDS
THE PIGEON DETECTIVES
FICKLE FRIENDS
BLOXX
PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT
SUNDARA KARMA
SEA GIRLS
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
INHALER
SPORTS TEAM
RED RUM CLUB
CAST
NASTY CHERRY
CASSIA
WORKING MENS CLUB
PHOEBE GREEN
DYLAN JOHN THOMAS
ALFIE TEMPLEMAN
LONA
TALK SHOW
GEORGE COSBY