Gang of Youths and more added to Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 line-up

The Let Me Down Easy outfit join The Snuts, Dylan John Thomas, Zuzu and more in being added to the bill. See the full line-up here.

Neighbourhood Weekender has announced its full line-up for 2020.

Gang of Youths are among the acts added to the bill at the festival - which takes place from Saturday 23 - Sunday 24 May in Victoria Park. Warrington.

The Australian rockers will be joined by newly announced acts The Snuts, Zuzu, Cast, Nasty Cherry, Lauran Hibberd, The Hara, Cassia, Dylan John Thomas, Lona, Talk Show and Warrington’s own The K’s.

Neighbourhood Weekender line-up poster and stage splits. Picture: Press/SJM Presents

These acts will join previously announced headliners Ian Brown and Catfish And The Bottlemen, who will top the bill on the Saturday and Sunday night's respectively.

You'll also be able to see a stack of great new artists, including Irish rockers The Murder Capital, Liverpudlians Red Rum Club and The Mysterines, and Mancunian Phoebe Green, plus Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Orielles, The Magic Gang, Sports Team. The Lathums, The Big Moon, Alfie Templeman and many more.*

Tickets are on sale now from nbhdweekender.com gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

*Line up is subject to change

Get the full line-up for Neighbourhood Weekender 2020:

Saturday 23 May 2020

IAN BROWN

SAM FENDER

SHED SEVEN

PALE WAVES

THE CORAL

THE MAGIC GANG

THE SHERLOCKS

The K’S

FONTAINES D.C

REVEREND & THE MAKERS

GANG OF YOUTHS

THE MURDER CAPITAL

THE BIG MOON

THE SNUTS

LOVE FAME TRAGEDY

THE LATHUMS

ZUZU

THE ORIELLES

THE MYSTERINES

THE REYTONS

AIRWAY

LAURAN HIBBERD

THE GOA EXPRESS

BONIFACE

NOISY

THE HARA

Sunday 24 May 2020

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN

THE WOMBATS

MILES KANE

TOM WALKER

THE LIGHTNING SEEDS

THE PIGEON DETECTIVES

FICKLE FRIENDS

BLOXX

PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT

SUNDARA KARMA

SEA GIRLS

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

INHALER

SPORTS TEAM

RED RUM CLUB

CAST

NASTY CHERRY

CASSIA

WORKING MENS CLUB

PHOEBE GREEN

DYLAN JOHN THOMAS

ALFIE TEMPLEMAN

LONA

TALK SHOW

GEORGE COSBY