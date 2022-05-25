Neighbourhood Festival 2022: Tickets, line-up, info and more

The Snuts in 2022. Picture: Press

The multi-venue Manchester event will see headline sets from The Snuts, Everything Everything, Sundara Karma and performances from dozens more.

The Snuts, Everything Everything and Sundara Karma with headline the 2022 edition of Neighbourhood Festival.

The event takes place across a selection of venues within Manchester city centre, including the Albert Hall, Gorilla, the O2 Ritz and many more on Saturday 1st October.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday 26th May from www.gigsandtours.com.

Also appearing at the festival will be a selection of new and upcoming artists, including Alfie Templeman, Baby Queen, Rachel Chinnouriri, Dylan, Royston Club, Louis Dunford, Lauran Hibberd and STONE. Many more acts are still to be announced.

Since launching in 2016, Neighbourhood has seen appearances by BRIT Award winners Sam Fender, Mabel and Holly Humberstone and established live favourites Yungblud, Declan McKenna, Mahalia and The Lathums.

Artists confirmed for Neighbourhood Festival 2022 so far are: