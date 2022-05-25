Neighbourhood Festival 2022: Tickets, line-up, info and more

25 May 2022, 17:39 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 17:43

The Snuts in 2022
The Snuts in 2022. Picture: Press

The multi-venue Manchester event will see headline sets from The Snuts, Everything Everything, Sundara Karma and performances from dozens more.

The Snuts, Everything Everything and Sundara Karma with headline the 2022 edition of Neighbourhood Festival.

The event takes place across a selection of venues within Manchester city centre, including the Albert Hall, Gorilla, the O2 Ritz and many more on Saturday 1st October.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday 26th May from www.gigsandtours.com.

Also appearing at the festival will be a selection of new and upcoming artists, including Alfie Templeman, Baby Queen, Rachel Chinnouriri, Dylan, Royston Club, Louis Dunford, Lauran Hibberd and STONE. Many more acts are still to be announced.

Since launching in 2016, Neighbourhood has seen appearances by BRIT Award winners Sam Fender, Mabel and Holly Humberstone and established live favourites Yungblud, Declan McKenna, Mahalia and The Lathums.

Artists confirmed for Neighbourhood Festival 2022 so far are:

  • The Snuts
  • Everything Everything
  • Sundara Karma
  • Alfie Templeman
  • Baby Queen
  • Dylan
  • Lauran Hibbert
  • Louis Dunford
  • Rachel Chinnouriri
  • Sir Chloe
  • STONE
  • Ten Tonnes
  • The Goa Express
  • The Royston Club
  • The Skinner Brothers
  • World's First Cinema
  • Anorak Patch
  • Blondes
  • Brooke Combe
  • Courting
  • Dolores Forever
  • English Teacher
  • Grace Barr
  • Gretyl Hanlyn
  • Heidi Curtis
  • L'Objectif
  • Michael Aldag
  • Overpass
  • Priestgate
  • Rianne Downey
  • Ruby J
  • See Lower
  • The Clause
  • The Covasettes
  • The Dinner Party
  • The Flints
  • Tom A. Smith

More on Festivals

The Smile and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

The Smile to join Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at All Points East 2022

Who's going to be playing the Pyramid Stage in 2022?

Glastonbury Festival 2022: info, stage times and line-up

Classic festival moments from Blur, Amy Winehouse and Radiohead

The best festival line-ups of all time

The biggest festival of all time: Donauinselfest DIF 2015

This is the biggest music festival of all time

Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, The Strokes and Nile Rodgers are set for TRNSMT 2022

TRNSMT 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up, stage splits and more

TRNSMT Festival 2022