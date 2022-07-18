Latitude Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Latitude Festival, 2021. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The much-loved festival returns to Suffolk this weekend with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol. Get all the line-up and stage time info here.

Cinch presents Latitude Festival takes place from 21st to 24th July 2022 in Henham Park, Suffolk.

Who is headlining Latitude 2022?

Latitude Festival 2022 will be headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol, who were forced to cancel their headline slot at Latitude in 2019 due to illness and their special guest slot in 2021 due to COVID. Russell Howard also tops the bill at the Comedy Arena Stage.

Here are the stage times for the main areas of Latitude Festival 2022. For the full line-up, stage times and more information, see Latitude's official app.

Lewis Capaldi onstage at Lytham Festival, June 2022. Picture: Sharon Dobson / Alamy Stock Photo

Latitude Festival 2022: Friday 22nd July stage times

Obelisk Arena

Lewis Capaldi - 9.40pm

Maggie Rodgers - 8.00pm

Modest Mouse - 6.20pm

Rina Sawayama - 4.55pm

Mdou Moctar - 3.30pm

Billie Marten - 2.30pm

Alfie Templeman - 1.30pm

Larkin Poe - 12.00pm

BBC Sounds Stage

Phoebe Bridgers - 10pm

Caroline Polachek - 8.40pm

Self Esteem - 7.10pm

Maximo Park - 5.40pm

Akala - 4.25pm

Porridge Radio - 3.10pm

Gaffa Tape Sandy - 1.55pm

Mickey Callisto - 12.45pm

Foals performing in Denmark, June 2022. Picture: Gonzales Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

Latitude Festival 2022: Saturday 23rd July stage times

Obelisk Arena

Foals - 9.30pm

Little Simz- 7.40pm

Example - 6.10pm

Beth Orton - 4.40pm

Los Bitchos - 3.00pm

Shed Seven - 12.15pm

BBC Sounds Stage

Groove Armada - 9.40pm

Mahalia - 8.20pm

Cavetown - 7.00pm

The Shires - 5.30pm

Katy J Pearson - 4.20pm

Curtis Harding - 3.00pm

Bessie Turner - 1.50pm

Tamzene - 12.45pm

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, performing live in 2021. Picture: David Jensen / Alamy Stock Photo

Latitude Festival 2022: Sunday 24th July stage times

Obelisk Arena

Snow Patrol - 9.45pm

Manic Street Preachers - 8.05pm

Freya Ridings - 6.25pm

Mark Owen - 4.45pm

Rumer - 3.15pm

Tribes - 1.55pm

Dylan - 12.35pm

BBC Sounds Stage

Fontaines D.C. - 10.00pm

The Afghan Whigs - 8.30pm

Kae Tempest - 7.10pm

Nilufer Yanya - 5.55pm

Crows - 4.40pm

Joe Armon-Jones - 3.25pm

JP Saxe - 2.10pm

JOHN - 1pm

For more information, see the official Latitude Festival site.