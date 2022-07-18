Latitude Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more
18 July 2022, 18:06 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 19:23
The much-loved festival returns to Suffolk this weekend with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol. Get all the line-up and stage time info here.
Cinch presents Latitude Festival takes place from 21st to 24th July 2022 in Henham Park, Suffolk.
Who is headlining Latitude 2022?
Latitude Festival 2022 will be headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol, who were forced to cancel their headline slot at Latitude in 2019 due to illness and their special guest slot in 2021 due to COVID. Russell Howard also tops the bill at the Comedy Arena Stage.
Here are the stage times for the main areas of Latitude Festival 2022. For the full line-up, stage times and more information, see Latitude's official app.
Latitude Festival 2022: Friday 22nd July stage times
Obelisk Arena
- Lewis Capaldi - 9.40pm
- Maggie Rodgers - 8.00pm
- Modest Mouse - 6.20pm
- Rina Sawayama - 4.55pm
- Mdou Moctar - 3.30pm
- Billie Marten - 2.30pm
- Alfie Templeman - 1.30pm
- Larkin Poe - 12.00pm
BBC Sounds Stage
- Phoebe Bridgers - 10pm
- Caroline Polachek - 8.40pm
- Self Esteem - 7.10pm
- Maximo Park - 5.40pm
- Akala - 4.25pm
- Porridge Radio - 3.10pm
- Gaffa Tape Sandy - 1.55pm
- Mickey Callisto - 12.45pm
Latitude Festival 2022: Saturday 23rd July stage times
Obelisk Arena
- Foals - 9.30pm
- Little Simz- 7.40pm
- Example - 6.10pm
- Beth Orton - 4.40pm
- Los Bitchos - 3.00pm
- Shed Seven - 12.15pm
BBC Sounds Stage
- Groove Armada - 9.40pm
- Mahalia - 8.20pm
- Cavetown - 7.00pm
- The Shires - 5.30pm
- Katy J Pearson - 4.20pm
- Curtis Harding - 3.00pm
- Bessie Turner - 1.50pm
- Tamzene - 12.45pm
Latitude Festival 2022: Sunday 24th July stage times
Obelisk Arena
- Snow Patrol - 9.45pm
- Manic Street Preachers - 8.05pm
- Freya Ridings - 6.25pm
- Mark Owen - 4.45pm
- Rumer - 3.15pm
- Tribes - 1.55pm
- Dylan - 12.35pm
BBC Sounds Stage
- Fontaines D.C. - 10.00pm
- The Afghan Whigs - 8.30pm
- Kae Tempest - 7.10pm
- Nilufer Yanya - 5.55pm
- Crows - 4.40pm
- Joe Armon-Jones - 3.25pm
- JP Saxe - 2.10pm
- JOHN - 1pm
For more information, see the official Latitude Festival site.