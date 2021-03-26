Stereophonics, Streets, Supergrass & Dizzee Rascal for Kendal Calling 2021

Kendal Calling's 2021 headliners: The Streets, Stereophonics, Dizzee Rascal and Supergrass. Picture: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket Dave Simpson/Samuel Dietz/WireImage/Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The acclaimed festival returns to the Lake District between 29 July and 1 August 2021.

Kendal Calling festival has confirmed that it will be returning this summer with a full line-up that features headliners Stereophonics, Supergrass, The Streets and Dizzee Rascal.

The festival will mark its fifteenth anniversary at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 29 July and 1 August 2021.

Kendal Calling 2021 poster. Picture: Press

Also on the bill will be The Kooks, Blossoms, DMA’s, Tom Grennan, Craig David Presents TS5, Frank Turner, Bill Bailey, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, Joel Corry, Scouting For Girls, Alfie Templeman, The Sherlocks and many, many more.

More names are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Kendal Calling returns to the fields! Our first wave has landed 🙌



Join Supergrass, Stereophonics, The Streets, Dizzee and SO much more still to come!



RT and @ TAG YOUR SQUAD TO WIN FOUR VIP UPGRADES, BOUTIQUE CAMPING AND £500 BAR TAB!



ON SALE NOW 👉 https://t.co/KMjRvD0lym pic.twitter.com/eJu3YzNxnt — Kendal Calling 🦌 (@KendalCalling) March 26, 2021

Kendal Calling co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: “It’s a great feeling to be able to announce the return of Kendal Calling in 2021. Not being able to celebrate together in the fields last year has only heightened anticipation for our return this July with a lineup that truly captures what Kendal Calling is all about."

With a large number of 2020 ticketholders choosing to carry-over their tickets to 2021, a limited number of weekend tickets are now on sale via www.kendalcalling.co.uk