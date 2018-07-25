Kendal Calling Festival 2018: Line-Up, Stage Times & More

Kendal Calling stage. Picture: Jon Mo

Catfish And The Bottlemen, The Libertines and more head to Lowther Deer Park in the beautiful Lake District over the weekend of 27 to 29 July. Find out who’s playing and at what time.

Don’t forget that Radio X’s very own Elis James and John Robins will be broadcasting LIVE from the Strongbow Yard on Saturday and Sunday between 1 and 4pm - make sure you catch the vibe this weekend!

Elis James and John Robins. Picture: Radio X

THURSDAY 26 JULY

MAIN STAGE

Hacienda Classical - 21.20-22.55

Craig Charles - 19.45-21.00

Gerry Cinnamon - 19.05-19.45

Micky P Kerr - 18.15-18.50

Lost Colours - 17.20-18.00

Catfish And The Bottlemen, live 2018. Picture: JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

FRIDAY 27 JULY

MAIN STAGE

Catfish And The Bottlemen - 21.20-22.50

James - 19.40-20.40

White Lies - 18.10-19.00

Declan McKenna - 16.55-17.40

Dub Pistols - 15.40-16.25

Hollie Cook - 14.30-15.10

Plastic Mermaids - 13.30-14.00

Saint Agnes - 12.30-13.00

Felix Hagan & The Family - 11.30-12.00

CALLING OUT STAGE

Baggy Mondays Indie Disco - 23.00-03.00

Tom Grennan - 21.45-22.45

Marmozets - 20.30-21.15

WIlliam McCarthy (Augustines) - 19.15-20.00

Jordan Allen - 18.00-18.45

Marsicans - 17.00-17.30

Low Island - 16.00-16.30

Judas - 15.00-15.30

Whenyoung - 14.00-14.30

Babyteeth - 13.00-13.30

Gentlemen George - 12.00-12.30

Plan B live. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Image

SATURDAY 28 JULY

MAIN STAGE

Plan B (please note Plan B has replaced Run DMC) - 21.50-22.50

Shed Seven - 20.00-21.00

Fun Lovin’ Criminals - 18.10-19.10

Bugzy Malone - 17.00-17.30

Slow Readers Club - 15.35-16.20

Sam Fender - 14.40-15.10

The Blinders - 13.40-14.10

False Advertisings - 12.40-13.10

New York Tourists - 11.40-12.10

CALLING OUT STAGE

Indie Disco: DJ Megatune - 23.00-03.00

Lucy Spraggan - 21.45-22.45

Black Honey - 20.30-21.15

King No-One - 19.15-20.00

Yonaka - 18.00-18.45

The Orielles - 17.00-17.30

Rosborough - 16.00-16.30

Colouring - 15.00-15.30

Paradisia - 14.00-14.30

Tobi Sunmola - 13.00-13.30

Hey Bulldog - 12.00-12.30

The Libertines live. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

SUNDAY 29 JULY

MAIN STAGE

The Libertines - 21.20-22.50

Ocean Colour Scene - 19.40-20.40

The Wailers - 17.55-18.55

The Sherlocks - 16.30-17.10

Peter Hook & The Light - 15.10-16.00

Lady Leshurr - 14.10-14.40

Life - 13.00-13.40

The Lancashire Hotpots - 11.30-12.30

CALLING OUT STAGE

Indie Disco: Karl Yates - 23.00-03.00

The Amazons - 21.45-22.45

Pale Waves - 20.30-21.15

Findlay - 19.30-20.00

Pins - 18.30-19.00

Anteros - 17.30-18.00

Bang Bang Romeo - 16.35-17.05

Nelson Can - 15.40-16.10

Krrum - 14.45-15.15

Cruel World - 13.50-14.20

Cosmic Strip - 12.55-13.25

The Awkward Silences - 12.00-12.30

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website.