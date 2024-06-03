Kendal Calling Festival 2024: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Noel Gallagher, The Streets and Paolo Nutini: all headlining Kendal Calling festival 2024. Picture: Andrew Benge/Redferns/Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto/Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Noel Gallagher, The Streets and Paolo Nutini will be headlining at Lowther Deer Park this August - but who will be joining them?

Kendal Calling's 2024 line-up, sees Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Streets and Paolo Nutini headline the Cumbrian event.

The 2024 festival will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 1st and 4th August 2024, with Keane, The Snuts, Sugababes, Kate Nash, Lightning Seeds, The Reytons, Feeder and many more performing over the weekend.

