Kendal Calling Festival 2024: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more
3 June 2024, 18:38
Noel Gallagher, The Streets and Paolo Nutini will be headlining at Lowther Deer Park this August - but who will be joining them?
Kendal Calling's 2024 line-up, sees Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Streets and Paolo Nutini headline the Cumbrian event.
The 2024 festival will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 1st and 4th August 2024, with Keane, The Snuts, Sugababes, Kate Nash, Lightning Seeds, The Reytons, Feeder and many more performing over the weekend.
Get all the information on Kendal Calling 2024 here.
-
Where and when does Kendal Calling take place?
Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District will be hosting this year's Kendal Calling between 1st and 4th August 2024.
-
Who is headlining Kendal Calling 2023?
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Streets and Paolo Nutini will all be headlining the 2024 Kendal Calling Festival.
Paul Heaton and Declan McKenna will be performing at Lowther Deer Park on Thursday.
-
Who's on the Kendal Calling 2024 line-up?
The day splits for the 2024 Kendal Calling festival are as follows:
Kendal Calling line-up: Thursday 1st August 2024
- Paul Heaton
- Declan McKenna
- The Hunna
- Beth McCarthy
- Hardwicke Circus
- The Allergies
- Tom McGuire & The Brassholes
- Freshly Squeezed
- Stone Cold Hustle
- Tricky Disco
- Twisted Time Machine
Kendal Calling line-up: Friday 2nd August 2024
The Main Stage
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
- Keane
- The Snuts
- CMAT
- Flowerovlobe
- The Untold Orchestra perform ABBA
- Deadletter
- Alfie Jukes
Parklands Stage
- Katy B
- The Pigeon Detectives
- Henge
- Slay Duggee
- Bandaoke
- Dick & Dom
- Bucket Hat Crew
GLOW Late Night Takeover
- Shy FX with Stamina MC
- Clipz
- Randall
- Charlotte Plank
- Sister Smalls
- Rich Reason
Calling Out Stage
- The K's
- Pip Blom
- Bilk
- Ten Tonnes
- Katie Gregson-Macleod
- Snayx
- Vacant Weekend
- Dead Pony
- Cucumaras
Woodlands Stage
- Lucy Spraggan
- Hotwax
- Woody Cook
- Secret Cameras
- Fiona Lee
- Creeping Jean
- Getdown Services
- Springfield Elementary
- Ruby Joyce
Kendal Calling line-up: Saturday 3rd August 2024
The Main Stage
- The Streets
- Sugababes
- Kate Nash
- Heather Small
- Andrew Cushin
- Corella
- Special guest Russell Howard
Parklands Stage
- Lightning Seeds
- The Shapeshifters
- Molotov Jukebox
- The Untold Orchestra perform Queer Icons
- Alan Fletcher aka Dr Karl Kennedy
- The 900
- Beatles Dub Club
- 50 Years Of Hip Hop Bangers & Mash
GLOW Late Night Takeover
- Phil Hartnoll (Orbital) DJ
- Woody Cook
- Mark XTC
- Crag Sow
Calling Out Stage
- Peace
- The Royston Club
- 86TVs
- Tors
- Tom A. Smith
- Chilli Jesson
- Hello Cosmos
- Shelf Lives
- Stanleys
- Harvey Jay Dodgson
Woodlands Stage
- The Untold Orchestra performs Stevie Wonder
- Newdad
- Future Utopia
- Home Counties
- Arianne
- Lucy Tun
- Ruby J
- House Of Lazarus
- Eaves Wilder
Kendal Calling line-up: Sunday 4th August 2024
The Main Stage
- Paolo Nutini
- The Reytons
- Feeder
- Pale Wabes
- Royel Otis
- Red Rum Club
- The Lancashire Hotpots
- Revivalry
Parklands Stage
- Lottery Winners
- Gary Neville B2B Tim Burgess
- Paul Smith
- Glasvegas
- Goldie Lookin' Chain
- Barrioke
- Wheel Of Four Tunes
- The Request Line
GLOW Late Night Takeover
- Craig Charles
- Deptford Northern Soul Club
- Reach Up Disco Wonderland
Calling Out Stage
- Sundara Karma
- Antony Szmierek
- ADMT
- Benjamin Francis Leftwich
- BBY
- Rats
- Megan Wyn
- The Institutes
Woodlands Stage
- Temples
- Beans On Toast
- Aziya
- Venus Grrrls
- Youth Sector
- Unpeople
- Baby Panna
- Granfalloon
- Ernie
- Teleshopping
-
What are the stage times at Kendal Calling 2023?
The official stage times are yet to be published.
For more info on the stages, see www.kendalcalling.co.uk and keep your eyes peeled on their Instagram and Twitter profiles.
-
How can I buy tickets for Kendal Calling 2023?
Full ticket info for Kendal Calling 2024 is available at their official website, www.kendalcalling.co.uk.
-
Who headlined Kendal Calling 2023?
This year's Kendal Calling saw headline performances from Kasabian, Blossoms and Royal Blood.
Also on the bill in 2023 were The Lathums, Kaiser Chiefs, The Enemy, Frank Turner, Circa Waves, Example, Confidence Man, The Amazons, Wunderhorse and Nile Rodgers and Chic.