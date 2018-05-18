Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Live Festival Hasn't Sold Many Tickets

18 May 2018, 11:34

Jeremy Corbyn on Glastonbury's Leftfield Stage
Jeremy Corbyn on Glastonbury's Leftfield Stage. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

According to reports, the Labour leader is encouraging MPs to promote the event as only 15% of tickets have been bought.

Jeremy Corbyn may have gone down a storm at Glastonbury 2017, but it seems tickets for the Labour Party's upcoming festival in London aren't selling so well.

According to the Huffington Post, the event - which is set to take place in White Hart Lane Recreational Ground in Tottenham on 16 June - has only sold 15% of its tickets.

The outlet reports that just over 2,500 tickets have been bought for the site, which has a capacity of 15,700, and that free coaches are being offered to local constituency Labour parties in order to encourage attendance.

The Magic Numbers, Rae Morris and Reverend and the Makers are among those confirmed for the line-up so far.

Despite the reported low sales at the upcoming party event, Jeremy Corbyn spoke to record crowds at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017.

Watch the moment here:

