Isle Of Wight Festival 2022 in pictures

Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian onstage at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The festival returned to its usual weekend in June for a three day event that saw Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse headline.

The Isle Of Wight Festival returned to Seaclose Park between 16th and 19th of June 2022. This year's festival saw Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse headline. Here are some of the highlights!

Images by Jon Mo Photography

Muse brought their new album Will Of The People to the Isle Of Wight stage. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Matt Bellamy on the walkway at the Isle Of Wight Festival. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Chris Wolstenholme of Muse on the walkway at the Isle Of Wight Festival. Picture: http://jonmophotography.co.uk/

Kasabian offered the live debut of their new track CHEMICALS at Isle of Wight 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Happy Mondays played a fantastic set of their Madchester classics. Picture: http://jonmophotography.co.uk/

Bez meets his fans during Happy Mondays' Isle Of Wight set. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Wet Leg enjoyed a homecoming show at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers of Wet Leg onstage at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Vaccines at Isle Of Wight Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Justin Young of The Vaccines at Isle Of Wight Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Tom Ogden of Blossoms at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Blossoms performing at Isle Of Wight Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The crowd watching Muse at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Snuts onstage at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography