Isle Of Wight Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more
14 June 2022, 11:05 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 11:19
The major festival returns to Seaclose Park this weekend with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse. Find out the latest stage times and line-up info.
The Isle O Wight Festival returns to Seaclose Park between 16th and 19th of June 2022. This year's headliners are Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse.
To find out who's playing and at what time on the main stages, see below.
- For a complete list of stages and stage times, plus line-up details, see the official Isle Of Wight app.
Thursday 16th June
Big Top
- Happy Mondays - 9.55pm
- Heather Small - 8.55pm
- The Compozers - 7.25pm
- Rick Parfitt Jr Band - 6.00pm
Friday 17th June
Main Stage
- Lewis Capaldi - 10.30pm
- Madness - 8.45pm
- Nile Rodgers & Chic - 6.45pm
- The Red Arrows - 6pm
- Sigrid - 5.10pm
- The Vaccines - 4pm
Big Top
- Craig David presents TS5 - 11.45pm
- Sea Girls - 9.45pm
- The Snuts - 8pm
- Mimi Webb - 6.25pm
- The Academic - 5.10pm
- Ewan Mainwood - 4.10pm
Saturday 18 June
Main Stage
- Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics - 10.20pm
- Kasabian - 8.20pm
- Blossoms - 6.50pm
- Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott - 5.30pm
- Jessie Ware - 4.10pm
- The Proclaimers - 3.00pm
- The Fratellis - 1.50pm
- Chinchilla - 12.50pm
- Greek Tragedies - 11.55am
Big Top
- Shaggy - 11.30pm
- Joel Corry - 9.20pm
- Nathan Dawe - 7.40pm
- GRIFF - 6.10pm
- The Amazons - 4.50pm
- Mark Owen - 3.40pm
- Everyone You Know - 2.30pm
- Since September - 1.20pm
- Germein - 12.25pm
Sunday 19th June
Main Stage
- Muse - 9.20pm
- Rudimental - 7.35pm
- Tom Brennan - 6.15pm
- UB40 featuring Ali Campbell - 5pm
- Freya Ridings - 3.50pm
- Mavis Staples - 2.40pm
- Del Amitri - 1.25pm
- Morgan Wade - 12.30pm
- Beth Brookfield - 11.35am
Big Top
- The Kooks - 10.50pm
- The Charlatans - 8.45pm
- The Corial - 7.15pm
- Mae Mller - 5.55pm
- Wet Leg - 4.25pm
- Nina Nesbitt - 3.10pm
- Toyah - 1.55pm
- MAX - 12.50pm
- Overpasss - 11.50am