Isle Of Wight Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

14 June 2022, 11:05 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 11:19

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021
Isle Of Wight Festival 2021. Picture: David Jensen / Alamy Stock Photo

The major festival returns to Seaclose Park this weekend with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse. Find out the latest stage times and line-up info.

The Isle O Wight Festival returns to Seaclose Park between 16th and 19th of June 2022. This year's headliners are Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse.

To find out who's playing and at what time on the main stages, see below.

The Big Top at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2019
The Big Top at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2019. Picture: Katherine Da Silva / Alamy Stock Photo

Thursday 16th June

Big Top

  • Happy Mondays - 9.55pm
  • Heather Small - 8.55pm
  • The Compozers - 7.25pm
  • Rick Parfitt Jr Band - 6.00pm
Lewis Capaldi onstage in Denmark, June 2022
Lewis Capaldi onstage in Denmark, June 2022. Picture: Gonzales Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

Friday 17th June

Main Stage

  • Lewis Capaldi - 10.30pm
  • Madness - 8.45pm
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic - 6.45pm
  • The Red Arrows - 6pm
  • Sigrid - 5.10pm
  • The Vaccines - 4pm

Big Top

  • Craig David presents TS5 - 11.45pm
  • Sea Girls - 9.45pm
  • The Snuts - 8pm
  • Mimi Webb - 6.25pm
  • The Academic - 5.10pm
  • Ewan Mainwood - 4.10pm
Kasabian performing at Neighbourhood Festival in May 2022
Kasabian performing at Neighbourhood Festival in May 2022. Picture: Gary Mather / Alamy Stock Photo

Saturday 18 June

Main Stage

  • Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics - 10.20pm
  • Kasabian - 8.20pm
  • Blossoms - 6.50pm
  • Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott - 5.30pm
  • Jessie Ware - 4.10pm
  • The Proclaimers - 3.00pm
  • The Fratellis - 1.50pm
  • Chinchilla - 12.50pm
  • Greek Tragedies - 11.55am

Big Top

  • Shaggy - 11.30pm
  • Joel Corry - 9.20pm
  • Nathan Dawe - 7.40pm
  • GRIFF - 6.10pm
  • The Amazons - 4.50pm
  • Mark Owen - 3.40pm
  • Everyone You Know - 2.30pm
  • Since September - 1.20pm
  • Germein - 12.25pm
Muse performing onstage in Germany in June 2022
Muse performing onstage in Germany in June 2022. Picture: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo

Sunday 19th June

Main Stage

  • Muse - 9.20pm
  • Rudimental - 7.35pm
  • Tom Brennan - 6.15pm
  • UB40 featuring Ali Campbell - 5pm
  • Freya Ridings - 3.50pm
  • Mavis Staples - 2.40pm
  • Del Amitri - 1.25pm
  • Morgan Wade - 12.30pm
  • Beth Brookfield - 11.35am

Big Top

  • The Kooks - 10.50pm
  • The Charlatans - 8.45pm
  • The Corial - 7.15pm
  • Mae Mller - 5.55pm
  • Wet Leg - 4.25pm
  • Nina Nesbitt - 3.10pm
  • Toyah - 1.55pm
  • MAX - 12.50pm
  • Overpasss - 11.50am

More on Festivals

The Glastonbury weather forecast looks promising

Glastonbury 2022 weather: the latest forecast

Glastonbury revellers with Diana Ross inset

Glastonbury 2022 flashmob dance to honour Diana Ross

Couple get engaged at Parklife Festival 2022

Couple who got engaged at Parklife given lifetime passes after being trolled

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam BST Hyde Park 2022: Dates, support acts, stage times & tickets

Jim Morrison performing with The Doors at the Mount Tamalpais Fantasy Fair & Music Festival on 10 June 1967

Who played at the first ever rock festival?