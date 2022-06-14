Isle Of Wight Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021. Picture: David Jensen / Alamy Stock Photo

The major festival returns to Seaclose Park this weekend with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse. Find out the latest stage times and line-up info.

The Isle O Wight Festival returns to Seaclose Park between 16th and 19th of June 2022. This year's headliners are Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse.

To find out who's playing and at what time on the main stages, see below.

The Big Top at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2019. Picture: Katherine Da Silva / Alamy Stock Photo

Thursday 16th June

Big Top

Happy Mondays - 9.55pm

Heather Small - 8.55pm

The Compozers - 7.25pm

Rick Parfitt Jr Band - 6.00pm

Lewis Capaldi onstage in Denmark, June 2022. Picture: Gonzales Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

Friday 17th June

Main Stage

Lewis Capaldi - 10.30pm

Madness - 8.45pm

Nile Rodgers & Chic - 6.45pm

The Red Arrows - 6pm

Sigrid - 5.10pm

The Vaccines - 4pm

Big Top

Craig David presents TS5 - 11.45pm

Sea Girls - 9.45pm

The Snuts - 8pm

Mimi Webb - 6.25pm

The Academic - 5.10pm

Ewan Mainwood - 4.10pm

Kasabian performing at Neighbourhood Festival in May 2022. Picture: Gary Mather / Alamy Stock Photo

Saturday 18 June

Main Stage

Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics - 10.20pm

Kasabian - 8.20pm

Blossoms - 6.50pm

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott - 5.30pm

Jessie Ware - 4.10pm

The Proclaimers - 3.00pm

The Fratellis - 1.50pm

Chinchilla - 12.50pm

Greek Tragedies - 11.55am

Big Top

Shaggy - 11.30pm

Joel Corry - 9.20pm

Nathan Dawe - 7.40pm

GRIFF - 6.10pm

The Amazons - 4.50pm

Mark Owen - 3.40pm

Everyone You Know - 2.30pm

Since September - 1.20pm

Germein - 12.25pm

Muse performing onstage in Germany in June 2022. Picture: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo

Sunday 19th June

Main Stage

Muse - 9.20pm

Rudimental - 7.35pm

Tom Brennan - 6.15pm

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell - 5pm

Freya Ridings - 3.50pm

Mavis Staples - 2.40pm

Del Amitri - 1.25pm

Morgan Wade - 12.30pm

Beth Brookfield - 11.35am

Big Top