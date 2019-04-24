Radio X Presents 20 Years of X-Posure at The Great Escape

Friendly Fires 2018. Picture: Press

Friendly Fires will headline a celebration of John Kennedy’s show at the Brighton festival on 10 May.

Radio X will be partnering with The Great Escape festival in Brighton for the first time this year, with a special gig celebrating 20 years of X-Posure, the much-loved new music show presented by John Kennedy on Radio X.

The event will play host to a massive performance from Friendly Fires and a day of showcases from emerging artists at Brighton’s iconic beach site, The Deep End on Friday 10 May.

John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

From their first showcase at The Great Escape eleven years ago in 2008, to their second performance at the globally celebrated Brighton festival in 2011, Friendly Fires return to The Great Escape for another show-stopping performance with Radio X on the beach. With their highly anticipated third album due later this year, the show is set to be huge.

Also on the bill are London trip-hop trio HÆLOS, electro multi-instrumentalist Georgia, post-punk band Snapped Ankles, Irish indie trio whenyoung, folk singer Faye Webster and Coventry Britpoppers FEET.

The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off festival season by playing host to over 450 up and coming artists and a music-led conference across 35 walkable venues from 8 to 11 May 2019 in Brighton.

Also playing this year’s event are Foals, Lewis Capaldi, Anna Calvi, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Indoor Pets, Mini Mansions, The Amazons and Fat White Family.

Tickets start from £75 and are on sale here, with tickets to The Late Escape on sale from £8 (free entry for The Great Escape wristband holders). The festival’s full schedule can be seen here.