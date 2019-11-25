Foals, DMA'S and The Streets to headline Sounds of the City 2020

25 November 2019, 18:01 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 18:17

Foals, DMA'S and The Streets' Mike Skinner
Foals, DMA'S and The Streets' Mike Skinner. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images & Press & Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images

The acts are among those to play the series of concerts, which will take place at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl throughout Julyl.

Sounds of the City have announced a string of headline acts for 2020.

The festival, which takes place across July in Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, will return for next year with the likes of Foals, DMA'S and The Streets playing individual headline gigs at the iconic venue.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 29 November at 9.30am.

Foals will kick off proceedings on 1 July, performing tracks from across their career, including their first ever UK No. 1 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2.

Yannis Philippakis and co will be joined by special guests and Manchester's own, Everything Everything.

READ MORE: Foals 2020 UK headline tour - dates, tickets, support, setlist and more

Foals
Foals. Picture: Press/ Alex Knowles

VIDEO: DMA'S talk pub session with Liam Gallagher and son Gene

Australian trio, the DMA'S, will return to their adopted hometown of Manchester on 9 July to treat fans to tracks from across their first two albums, The Hills and For Now - as well as their as-yet-untitled third studio album.

They'll be supported by special guests The Blinders and The Lathums.

DMA's band image
DMA's band image. Picture: Press

VIDEO: What is DMA'S Step Up The Morphine about?

The Streets' Mike Skinner will bring his brand of rap to the Bowl on 10 July, with support acts yet to be announced.

The Streets' Mike Skinner in Auckland, New Zealand
The Streets' Mike Skinner in Auckland, New Zealand. Picture: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images

VIDEO: What is DMA'S Step Up The Morphine about?

Also confirmed for the string of gigs are the likes of Crowded House, Kaiser Chiefs, Paul Heaton and Lewis Capaldi.

Over the years, Castlefield Bowl has hosted sold out shows from the likes of New Order, Arcade Fire, The Kooks, Elbow, The Wombats, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rag'n'Bone Man, Last Shadow Puppets and Catfish And The Bottlemen.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 29 November at 9.30am via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.ticketline.co.uk.

See the line up dates below:

See the line-up for Sounds Of The City Festival 2020

Wed 1 July - FOALS + SPECIAL GUESTS EVERYTHING EVERYTHING

Thursday 2 July - CROWDED HOUSE + SPECIAL GUESTS

Friday 3 July - KAISER CHIEFS + VERY SPECIAL GUESTS RAZORLIGHT

Saturday 4 July - PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT

Wednesday 8 July - LEWIS CAPALDI + SPECIAL GUESTS

Thursday 9 July - DMA’S + SPECIAL GUESTS THE BLINDERS + THE LATHUMS

Friday 10 July - THE STREETS + SPECIAL GUESTS

Saturday 11 July - HACIENDA CLASSICAL + SPECIAL GUESTS

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis in 2019

Emily Eavis drops two huge hints about Glastonbury 2020 headliners

Glastonbury Festival

Wheelchair user Gal Mizrachi shares the stage with Foo Fighters at Sziget Festival 2019 in Wheels of Madness documentary

WATCH: Remember when Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl invited a crowd-surfing wheelchair user on stage at Sziget Festival 2019?

Foo Fighters

Crowds at Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury Festival introduces new campsite with pre-erected tents for 2020 in a bid to reduce waste

Glastonbury Festival

Ian Brown in 2018

Ian Brown and Catfish & The Bottlemen to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2020

Neighbourhood Weekender 2020

KISS

Download Festival 2020: Headliners, line-up, tickets, stage times & more

Download Festival 2020

Latest On Radio X

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher honoured with personalised packet of Tayto crisps after Dublin gig

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Perform In Auckland

Noel Gallagher and Supergrass to headline Bristol Sounds 2020 just before Glastonbury takes place

Noel Gallagher

Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher

VIDEO: Robbie Williams teases Liam Gallagher with For What It's Worth cover

Liam Gallagher

Alan McGee, co owner Creation Records label, and manager of Oasis, pictured at his office, 24th March 1997.

The greatest ever indie record labels

Features

Paul McCartney - alive and well in September 1969

Is Paul McCartney dead? Music's weirdest conspiracy theory

The Beatles

Freddie Mercury Of Queen performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977

Freddie Mercury's isolated We Are The Champions vocal is the best thing you'll hear today

Queen