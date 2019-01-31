Florence, Courteeners and Primal Scream for Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Courteeners and Florence + The Machine. Picture: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Chvrches, James, Johnny Marr and Madness are also lined up for the August festival.

The line-up for Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2019 has been announced - and it’s a hugely impressive list of amazing artists.

Appearing at the city’s Princes Street Gardens between 7 and 18 August 2019 will be Florence + The Machine (playing two shows on 7 and 8 August), Courteeners, CHVRCHES, James and Primal Scream.

Appearing with Bobby Gillespie on 10 August will be Smiths legend Johnny Marr, while the two weeks of music will be rounded off by an appearance from Madness.

The full line-up for Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2019 is as follows:

7 August - Florence + The Machine

8 August - Florence + The Machine

10 August Primal Scream and Johnny Marr

11 August CHVRCHES

15 August James

16 August Courteeners

18 August Madness

Tickets for Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2019 will go on-sale at 9am on Friday 1 February via www.smmrsessions.com.

The sister event, Glasgow Summer Sessions will take place between 16 and 25 August at Bellahouston Park and features The Cure, Foo Fighters and The 1975.