Florence, Courteeners and Primal Scream for Edinburgh Summer Sessions
31 January 2019, 17:10 | Updated: 31 January 2019, 17:12
Chvrches, James, Johnny Marr and Madness are also lined up for the August festival.
The line-up for Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2019 has been announced - and it’s a hugely impressive list of amazing artists.
Appearing at the city’s Princes Street Gardens between 7 and 18 August 2019 will be Florence + The Machine (playing two shows on 7 and 8 August), Courteeners, CHVRCHES, James and Primal Scream.
Appearing with Bobby Gillespie on 10 August will be Smiths legend Johnny Marr, while the two weeks of music will be rounded off by an appearance from Madness.
The full line-up for Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2019 is as follows:
7 August - Florence + The Machine
8 August - Florence + The Machine
10 August Primal Scream and Johnny Marr
11 August CHVRCHES
15 August James
16 August Courteeners
18 August Madness
Tickets for Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2019 will go on-sale at 9am on Friday 1 February via www.smmrsessions.com.
The sister event, Glasgow Summer Sessions will take place between 16 and 25 August at Bellahouston Park and features The Cure, Foo Fighters and The 1975.