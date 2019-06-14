Festival camping checklist: what to take to your next festival
Heading off to a festival this summer? Need to get packing but don’t know where to start? We have the perfect festival checklist to make sure you don’t leave anything behind.
Tent
Sounds obvious, but some people can be forgetful. The rule of thumb is to buy a tent slightly bigger than you need so it fits all your stuff as well as yourselves.
Budget: 2 man pop up tent from Milletts
Waterproof coat or poncho
Keep an eye on that all-important weather forecast as the British summertime can be a bit hit or miss. It’s always best to be prepared for some rain.
Budget: Emergency rain ponchos 5 pack from Amazon
Wellies
Sturdy hiking shoes are also good, but if there’s a real downpour and the mud and rain start to collect, sometimes only wellies will do.
Budget: Cheap wellies on Amazon.co.uk
Luxury: Hunter wellingtons
Sleeping bag
Could be a life-saver if it gets cold at night!
Budget: Yaheetech Sleeping Bags with Hoods on Amazon
A jumper or hoody
Even at the height of summer, clear skies can mean a cold night, so always have something warm to wear in the small hours.
Air mattress
Blow-up mattresses can be a pain to inflate, so the more convenient option is a rolled up mat, some models actually inflate themselves! However, there's a wide selection of traditional airbeds to take.
Budget: Trespass Single Flocked Air Bed from Argos
Luxury: Easy Camp Flock Excellent Single Airbed from John Lewis
Camping chairs
Sometimes you need a good sit down: especially if the ground is wet or muddy. Extra bonus points for buying a model that features a holder to stick your beverage of choice.
Budget: Steel Folding Camping Chair from Argos
Gazebo
Useful for a dry or sheltered area by your campsite, but PLEASE CHECK that your chosen festival allows them to be erected as you don’t want to be hauling this heavy equipment all the way only to be told you can’t put the thing up. Also, be considerate to other campers and don't hog all the space.
Budget: Argos Home garden gazebo
Picnic cooler
Good for keeping beers, water and soft drinks cool during a hot spell. Again, check the festival’s terms and conditions to see whether coolers are acceptable on the campsites.
Budget: Twin Cool Bag Set from Argos
Luxury: Amara Chiller Hamper
Portable chargers
There are so many makes of portable phone charger on the market today, to fit all budgets. You can even go solar-powered and let the sun do all the work.
Budget: Energizer Max Portable Power Bank from Argos
Luxury: Griffin 26800mAh USB-C & USB-A Portable Power Bank from Argos
Portable speaker
Good for keeping the party going when the music on the main stages finish, but 1) don’t be an arse and disturb your camping neighbours and b) don’t waste your phone’s battery… in which case you’ll need one of the chargers mentioned above.
Budget: GOJI Mini Portable Wireless Speaker from Currys PC World
Luxury: LG XBoom
Bin bags
Not just for rubbish, of course - you can put dirty clothes in ‘em, sit on them if the ground is wet and even fashion a makeshift poncho from one if you forget your waterproof.
Mallet
You need to get those tent pegs into the hard ground - don’t knacker your hand trying to push them in manually.
Lantern
A static torch that you can hang up to light your camping area.
Budget: Collapsable torch lantern from Regatta
Luxury: Dimmable Rechargeable Portable Led Tent Lantern with remote from Amazon
Torch
In case you need to spend a penny in the dead of night and don’t want to go flying over someone's tent guy rope. Also essential for finding stuff in your tent in the wee small hours. Bonus rave points for getting a hands-free head torch. Hours of fun!
Budget: Dial GSUF001 LED Torch from Screwfix
Luxury: High Power USB Rechargeable Flashlight from Amazon
LED head torch from Mountain Warehouse for the full Orbital effect
Hat
Good for keeping your noggin dry in the rain, or cool in the baking sunshine.
-
Ear plugs
If you find yourself camping next to the dance tent, these could save your night's sleep… or your sanity. Also useful for when the decibels start to creep up, the nearer you get to the stage.
Budget: Foam earplugs with carry case from Boots
Luxury: ISOLATE MiNi Aluminium Ear Plugs
Duct tape
Tape of a thousand uses. Can fix tent poles, rucksack straps, punctured airbeds, the lot.
Budget: Wilko DIY tape from Wilkinson’s
Suncream
You could get wet… but you could equally get burnt if there’s a sudden heatwave. Lots of festivals have very little shelter, so stay safe in the sun.
Wet wipes
There’s no showers where you’re going (unless you’re “glamping”, of course).
Hand sanitiser
It’s always worth keeping your hands clean when hitting the festival toilets, but don’t wipe your eyes or lick your fingers!
Car jumper cables
In case your car battery is flat come Monday morning… or if somebody else needs help and you want to play Good Samaritan.
Toilet roll
They don’t always supply it at the festival. Be prepared. Unless you’re not planning on “going” for four days.
Festival tickets
The most essential thing of all = otherwise the weekend will be over before it’s even begun!
Photo ID
Can be useful if you look 12 years old and want to buy some beers, and check if your festival ticket requires ID to gain entrance to the site.
Money
Some festivals have ATMs, lots have contactless and card-reading machines at the bar, but it’s always good to have some cold hard cash on you to buy, you know, stuff.
Reusuable Water bottle
Stay hydrated - most festivals have free running water for you to refill your bottle.
Budget: Sistema Twist 'n' Sip BPA Free Water Bottle from Amazon
Luxury: Joe Wicks Stainless Steel Water Bottle from John Lewis
Waterproof picnic blanket
Useful for if the ground is wet, but not churned up into mud.
Budget: Linens Limited Stripe Foldable Waterproof Fleece Picnic Blanket
Luxury: THROW Waterproof Blanket in Navy Stripe from Trespass
Microfibre towel
If you manage to get a shower, or simply get soaked due to a downpour, a microfibre towel will dry quicker than a regular one.
Budget: NABAIJI Microfibre towel from Decathlon
Luxury: Dock & Bay quick dry towels