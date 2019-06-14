Festival camping checklist: what to take to your next festival

Heading off to a festival this summer? Need to get packing but don’t know where to start? We have the perfect festival checklist to make sure you don’t leave anything behind.

Waterproof coat or poncho Keep an eye on that all-important weather forecast as the British summertime can be a bit hit or miss. It’s always best to be prepared for some rain. Budget: Emergency rain ponchos 5 pack from Amazon Luxury: Waterproof jackets on Cotswold Outdoor

Wellies Sturdy hiking shoes are also good, but if there’s a real downpour and the mud and rain start to collect, sometimes only wellies will do. Budget: Cheap wellies on Amazon.co.uk Luxury: Hunter wellingtons Festival wellingtons - staying fashionable AND dry. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

A jumper or hoody Even at the height of summer, clear skies can mean a cold night, so always have something warm to wear in the small hours.

Camping chairs Sometimes you need a good sit down: especially if the ground is wet or muddy. Extra bonus points for buying a model that features a holder to stick your beverage of choice. Budget: Steel Folding Camping Chair from Argos Luxury: Hi-Gear Vegas Chair XL from Go Outdoors Now these lads are settled, the party can BEGIN. Picture: Getty Images

Gazebo Useful for a dry or sheltered area by your campsite, but PLEASE CHECK that your chosen festival allows them to be erected as you don’t want to be hauling this heavy equipment all the way only to be told you can’t put the thing up. Also, be considerate to other campers and don't hog all the space. Budget: Argos Home garden gazebo Luxury: PES PopUp Gazebo from House Of Tents

Picnic cooler Good for keeping beers, water and soft drinks cool during a hot spell. Again, check the festival’s terms and conditions to see whether coolers are acceptable on the campsites. Budget: Twin Cool Bag Set from Argos Luxury: Amara Chiller Hamper They've got the beers. And maybe some sandwiches. Picture: Getty Images

Portable chargers There are so many makes of portable phone charger on the market today, to fit all budgets. You can even go solar-powered and let the sun do all the work. Budget: Energizer Max Portable Power Bank from Argos Luxury: Griffin 26800mAh USB-C & USB-A Portable Power Bank from Argos

Portable speaker Good for keeping the party going when the music on the main stages finish, but 1) don’t be an arse and disturb your camping neighbours and b) don’t waste your phone’s battery… in which case you’ll need one of the chargers mentioned above. Budget: GOJI Mini Portable Wireless Speaker from Currys PC World Luxury: LG XBoom "Calm down Sean, I'm sure the entire campsite will love my Razorlight b-sides playlist". Picture: Getty Images

Bin bags Not just for rubbish, of course - you can put dirty clothes in ‘em, sit on them if the ground is wet and even fashion a makeshift poncho from one if you forget your waterproof.

Mallet You need to get those tent pegs into the hard ground - don’t knacker your hand trying to push them in manually.

Torch In case you need to spend a penny in the dead of night and don’t want to go flying over someone's tent guy rope. Also essential for finding stuff in your tent in the wee small hours. Bonus rave points for getting a hands-free head torch. Hours of fun! Budget: Dial GSUF001 LED Torch from Screwfix Luxury: High Power USB Rechargeable Flashlight from Amazon LED head torch from Mountain Warehouse for the full Orbital effect

Hat Good for keeping your noggin dry in the rain, or cool in the baking sunshine.

Ear plugs If you find yourself camping next to the dance tent, these could save your night's sleep… or your sanity. Also useful for when the decibels start to creep up, the nearer you get to the stage. Budget: Foam earplugs with carry case from Boots Luxury: ISOLATE MiNi Aluminium Ear Plugs Festivals can be noisy places. Or maybe she shouldn't try and make a call by the rave tent? Picture: Getty Images

Duct tape Tape of a thousand uses. Can fix tent poles, rucksack straps, punctured airbeds, the lot. Budget: Wilko DIY tape from Wilkinson’s Luxury: Gorilla Glue cloth tape from Screwfix

Suncream You could get wet… but you could equally get burnt if there’s a sudden heatwave. Lots of festivals have very little shelter, so stay safe in the sun. They weren't expecting it to be THIS hot. Picture: Getty Images

Wet wipes There’s no showers where you’re going (unless you’re “glamping”, of course).

Hand sanitiser It’s always worth keeping your hands clean when hitting the festival toilets, but don’t wipe your eyes or lick your fingers!

Car jumper cables In case your car battery is flat come Monday morning… or if somebody else needs help and you want to play Good Samaritan. Car battery jump leads from Amazon

Toilet roll They don’t always supply it at the festival. Be prepared. Unless you’re not planning on “going” for four days. Things are relatively civilised at this point in the festival. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Archive/PA Images

Festival tickets The most essential thing of all = otherwise the weekend will be over before it’s even begun!

Photo ID Can be useful if you look 12 years old and want to buy some beers, and check if your festival ticket requires ID to gain entrance to the site.

Money Some festivals have ATMs, lots have contactless and card-reading machines at the bar, but it’s always good to have some cold hard cash on you to buy, you know, stuff. Time to stock up! Picture: Ben Curtis/PA Archive/PA Images

Waterproof picnic blanket Useful for if the ground is wet, but not churned up into mud. Budget: Linens Limited Stripe Foldable Waterproof Fleece Picnic Blanket Luxury: THROW Waterproof Blanket in Navy Stripe from Trespass