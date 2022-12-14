Feeder and Jake Bugg for Teddy Rocks Festival 2023

Feeder and Jake Bug will play the Dorset festival next year. Picture: Press

The non-profit charity event will also see The Amazons and The Reytons perform.

Feeder and Jake Bugg will headline the 2023 Teddy Rocks Festival.

The non-profit event raises money for children's cancer charities and takes place at Charisworth Farm in Dorset between 28th and 30th April 2023.

Also on the bill will be Reading rockers The Amazons and South Yorkshire indie quartet The Reytons.

Teddy Rocks Festival 2023 line-up poster. Picture: Press

The eclectic bill also sees Welsh rappers Goldie Lookin' Chain, Dutch pop act Vengaboys and 90s favourites East 17 perform.

The festival was launched in in 2011 after founder Tom Newton's 10-year-old brother Ted died from a rare bone cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma.

The festival began in the restaurant of The Greyhound pub in Blandford and raised £400, with the money used to fund the first Teddy Rocks event at The Corn Exchange in 2012, which raised £2,500.

Tom says: “It has been an absolute rollercoaster taking this festival from the back room of a pub to where it is today. There have been some big lows and some unbelievable highs throughout.

"We have built an incredible team of volunteers who all share the same passion and vision to do good, so to be here launching our 10th teddy rocks is amazing! I’m really excited to see the event take on the next chapter and provide critical support for children and their families battling cancer.”

In 2016, the festival changed locations again to incorporate a growing audience and raised £42,800.

By 2017, Teddy Rocks was staged on a site large enough to host parking and camping and raised £42,800.

Since 2018, it has taken place in its current home of Charisworth Farm and to date has raised over £460,000 for charity.

All proceeds from Teddy Rocks Festival go to Teddy20 and other partner cancer charities including Young Lives vs Cancer, Bone Cancer Research and George’s Rockstars.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketek.co.uk and there's more info at https://teddyrocks.co.uk.