KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down for Download's virtual festival

Download TV will allow fans to view performances from the legendary rockers as well as other performances, interviews, unseen snippets and much, much more across one weekend only.

Download Festival, has announced their massive line up for Download TV - a virtual festival available on their official social channels in place of the event taking place this year with KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down as headliners.

The UK’s premier rock event, which as been cancelled like many mass music gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now take place across our laptop screens from 12-14 June 2020 for one weekend only to raise funds for the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 appeal.

Though Downloaders might not be on the sacred grounds of Donington Park this year, the weekend will not be lost as Download Festival brings hours of music, special interviews, unseen performances, exclusive footage and so much more to screens of any size.

The weekend will be split into day and night, where the day will be everything that celebrates the spirit of Download Festival, and the evening brings 2 to 3 hours of tailor-made programming where Downloaders can tune in and rock out.

Downloaders are encouraged to put tents up in the garden, wear Download merch, dress as your favourite hero, send in photos and videos – the weekend is about the fans and celebrating the Download community.

Download festival announce Download TV a virtual festival for 2020. Picture: Twitter/DownloadFestival

Headlining YouTube on the Friday night will be KISS, giving Downloaders a replay of standout moments from their mammoth 2015 set.

On the Saturday, the mind-blowing Iron Maiden are bringing something very special to your screens, with nostalgic performances, Legacy Of The Beast snippets, and something just for Download TV.

Finally, on the Sunday night, we take you through System Of A Down’s history at Download Festival with performances from 2005, 2011, and 2017, proving why they’re one of the best metal bands in history.

Fans can subscribe to Download TV on YouTube here now.



Other performances across the weekend that will be shown exclusively via YouTube will come from Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The Offspring, Blues Pills, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Funeral For A Friend, Volbeat, The Darkness, Bowling For Soup, and loads more, including some very special guests.

The daytime activities are for the fans to be as interactive as they can be. From cookalongs with MasterChef Simon Wood, vegan superstars BOSH, and the hilarious Nat’s What I Reckon who comes to us from Australia, LIVE artist Q&As, lockdown performances, tutorials, mindfulness sessions, and even content that the Downloaders themselves have provided.

See Download Festival’s Website and official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for more details.

ARTISTS APPEARING IN DOWNLOAD TV

KISS

IRON MAIDEN

SYSTEM OF A DOWN



Alestorm

Alter Bridge

Babymetal

Baroness

Black Futures

Black Veil Brides

Bowling For Soup

Bush

Creeper

Deftones

Disturbed

Employed To Serve

Fozzy

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gojira

Holding Absence

Killswitch Engage

Korn

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Mastodon

Motionless In White

NXT UK

Periphery

Poppy

Powerwolf

Skillet

Steel Panther

The Darkness

The Hara

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Theory

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wayward Sons