KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down to headline Download 2020

KISS. Picture: Press

The UK's premiere hard rock festival has confirmed its headliners for next year, as well as the likes of Deftones, Korn, The Offspring, Disturbed and more.

Download Festival has announced its headliners for 2020.

KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down are set to top the bill at the rock and metal festival, which takes place from 12-24 June next year.

Also announced for the three-day-event - which is set in the spiritual birthplace of rock, Leicestershire's Donington Park - are Deftones, Korn, The Legumes, The Offspring and Disturbed.

Tickets go on sale on 25 September at 2pm via downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Your first #DL2020 announcement is (officially) here🤘🔥 Get ready to ROCK with @kiss, @IronMaiden, @systemofadown and MORE!🤘🔥 @Barclaycard customers can enjoy 48 hours of exclusive presale access + get 10% off before general sale on Wed 25 at 2pm 🎟👉 https://t.co/6tvIs7tIDz pic.twitter.com/JwIp7Vdsp2 — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) September 23, 2019

Gene Simmons of KISS said of the news: "I’ve said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best. They are up for whatever is thrown at them. KISS is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say Thank You for always showing up for us".

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson said: “Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show. This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It’s home turf and we all really enjoy playing this Festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.”

System Of A Down bassist, Shavo Odadjian said: “From our appearances to many of my favourite bands’, Castle Donington has always had a special place in my heart. We’re proud and excited to continue its legacy.”

Also confirmed in the first wave of announcements are Gorjira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Daughtry and Of Mice and Men.

Last year's Download saw Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool headline and included the likes of Slayer, Eagles of Death Metal and the Smashing Pumpkins classic line-up.

