Community Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Find out everything we know about London's ultimate one day indie rock festival, including who's on the line-up what time they're on.

Community Festival has announced its return for 2022.

The London festival, which takes place in Finsbury Park, will host an impressive line-up of bands across just one day with Two Door Cinema Club topping the bill.

But when does Community Festival take place, who is headlining, who else features on the line-up and how can you buy tickets?

Find out everything we know about the festival so far.

What date is Community Festival 2022?

Community Festival takes place on Saturday 16th July at London's Finsbury Park.

Who is headlining Community Festival 2022?

Community Festival will be headlined by Two Door Cinema Club.

“We’re so happy to be headlining Community Festival! It’s been a rough couple of years for live music so we’re very excited to get back to doing what we do best. The lineup is fantastic and we can’t wait to see some of the best established and newest bands.”

Also on the bill are The Wombats, Nothing But Thieves, Circa Waves and Pale Waves.

What are the stage times for Community Festival 2022?

Main Stage

Two Door Cinema Club - 9.05pm

Nothing But Thieves - 7.30pm

The Wombats - 6.00pm

Pale Waves - 4.50pm

Alfie Templeman - 3.45pm

Crawlers - 2.40pm

Just Wondering - 12.30pm

The N4 Stage

Circa Waves - 8.15pm

Daisy Brain - 7.15pm

Police Car Collective - 6.20pm

Kid Brunswick - 5.25pm

Molly Burman - 4.30pm

Cole Bleu - 3.35pm

Bears In Trees - 2.40pm

Priestgate - 1.45pm

Big Image - 12.50pm

We know you’ve been patiently waiting for this, so here it is🥰 Catch our super summery set list for next Saturday along with your official festival map, so you can find your way around for the day🌞🍻



Remaining tickets from £45+bf🎟️https://t.co/wRITVtzM1n pic.twitter.com/aG3CiaFIek — Community Festival (@communityLDN) July 8, 2022

Are tickets for Community Festival 2022 on sale?

Tickets are still available from communityfestival.london/tickets.