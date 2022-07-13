Community Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Community Festival at Finsbury Park
Community Festival at Finsbury Park. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

Find out everything we know about London's ultimate one day indie rock festival, including who's on the line-up what time they're on.

Community Festival has announced its return for 2022.

The London festival, which takes place in Finsbury Park, will host an impressive line-up of bands across just one day with Two Door Cinema Club topping the bill.

But when does Community Festival take place, who is headlining, who else features on the line-up and how can you buy tickets?

Find out everything we know about the festival so far.

What date is Community Festival 2022?

Community Festival takes place on Saturday 16th July at London's Finsbury Park.

Who is headlining Community Festival 2022?

Community Festival will be headlined by Two Door Cinema Club.

“We’re so happy to be headlining Community Festival! It’s been a rough couple of years for live music so we’re very excited to get back to doing what we do best. The lineup is fantastic and we can’t wait to see some of the best established and newest bands.”

Also on the bill are The Wombats, Nothing But Thieves, Circa Waves and Pale Waves.

What are the stage times for Community Festival 2022?

Main Stage

  • Two Door Cinema Club - 9.05pm
  • Nothing But Thieves - 7.30pm
  • The Wombats - 6.00pm
  • Pale Waves - 4.50pm
  • Alfie Templeman - 3.45pm
  • Crawlers - 2.40pm
  • Just Wondering - 12.30pm

The N4 Stage

  • Circa Waves - 8.15pm
  • Daisy Brain - 7.15pm
  • Police Car Collective - 6.20pm
  • Kid Brunswick - 5.25pm
  • Molly Burman - 4.30pm
  • Cole Bleu - 3.35pm
  • Bears In Trees - 2.40pm
  • Priestgate - 1.45pm
  • Big Image - 12.50pm

Are tickets for Community Festival 2022 on sale?

Tickets are still available from communityfestival.london/tickets.

