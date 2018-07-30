Camp Bestival To Issue Ticket Refunds Policy After Sunday Closure

The festival issued a statement after it was forced to close a day early this weekend due to extreme weather conditions.

Camp Bestival organisers were forced to bring the festival to a close prematurely.

The child-friendly music event - which takes place in Forset's Lulworth Castle - was due to close on on Sunday (29 July) night, culminating in a headline set from Simple Minds.

However, early Sunday afternoon saw the festival announced it would be closing its arenas due to "severe weather".

Watch a clip of the extreme conditions, shared by festival-goer shellsterh above.

See their full statement on Sunday here:

Update from Camp Bestival. pic.twitter.com/cWl3tyXqQH — Camp Bestival (@CampBestival) July 29, 2018

They added under a headline which read "essential information": "We will issue our ticket refunds policy as quickly as possible".

See an image of another fesitval-goer's tent before and after it was hit by the adverse weather conditions.

The festival has since told Radio X in a statement: "Camp Bestival are working with all ticket agents to finalise the Ticket Refund Policy. As soon as the Ticket Refund Policy is ready, we will issue details on campbestival.net and ticketholders will be informed via email. Thanks for your patience”.

Rob da Bank added onto his his personal Twitter account: "i had a really weird dream last night and then realised that it all actually happened! quite some @CampBestival adventure and huge props to you guys for making it awesome... love you all to come back in 2019 and we'll think up a 'dry' theme x".