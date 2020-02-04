Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters Festival 2020

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill and The 1975's Matty Healy. Picture: 1.Press. 2. Press/Mara Palena

The Cornish surf and music festival has announced its three headliners and first wave of acts for 2020.

Boardmasters has announced its first wave of acts 2020, with Kings of Leon, 1975 and Skepta all topping the bill.

The Cornish festival - which takes place from 5-9 August this year - will be kicked off by the British grime artist on Friday 7 August.

Kings of Leon will headline the main stage, as the sun sets across Watergate Bay on Saturday 8 August - playing a career-spanning setlist, which includes their most recent WALLS album.

Manchester four-piece The 1975 will celebrate their phenomenal success over the last few years, by closing the festival on Sunday 9 August.

Visit boardmasters.com for more info and tickets.

Boardmasters, which will celebrate its 40th year, will also play host to acts from across the music world, including Sam Fender, The Kooks, Dizzee Rascal, Lianne La Havas, Little Simz and many more.

Boardmasters will also return with its epic surf competition, part of the World Surf League Qualifying Series as the biggest names on the international surf scene battle it out on the waves at Fistral Beach. More details to be revealed in 2020.

The festivals dedicated wellbeing area, Zennor Haven will be the perfect place to unwind and relax, with yoga, mental health workshops, healthy food offerings, meditation and much more.

The UK’s largest Silent Disco will return on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 August as scores of festival-goers kick start 2020 proceedings at the Watergate Bay Main Stage.

Visit boardmasters.com for more info and tickets.