Boardmasters announce Friday headliner

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Alex Rawson/Press

More acts have been added to the festival by the sea in Cornwall this summer.

Boardmasters have announced that legendary hip hop act Wu Tang Clan will top the bill on Friday night at the festival this year.

The collective are marking 25 years since the release of their ground-breaking debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Wu Tang Clan live. Picture: Oliver Walker/Getty Images

They join Florence + The Machine and Foals as headliners at Fistral Beach in Cornwall between 7 and 11 August 2019.

Meanwhile, Radio X favourites The Wombats have been announced as a Land Of Saints stage headliner.

The Wombats 2017. Picture: Tom Oxley/Press

Other acts added to the Boardmasters bill include Bear’s Den, Mahalia, SG Lewis, Sunset Sons, Elderbrook, Mella Dee, and Heidi, joining Giggs, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Plan B, DJ EZ, Jax Jones & Martin Solveig, Wilkinson b2b Sub Focus, Franz Ferdinand, Razorlight, Mabel, Sam Fender, Slaves, The Hunna and many more.

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Press

Boardmasters takes place Wednesday 7 – Sunday 11 August 2019 across two sites - Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay.

Tickets for Boardmasters are on sale here.

You can also win VIP tickets by entering our compertition.