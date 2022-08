Boardmasters Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Kevin Britland / Alamy Stock Photo

The Cornwall festival of music and surfing returns in August with George Ezra, Disclosure and Kings Of Leon.

Boardmasters Festival returns to Fistral Beach in Cornwall this weekend, with a bill that features George Ezra, Disclosure and Kings Of Leon, plus a whole array of surfing and other activities.

Find out what you need to know about the festival here.

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Josh Harkon/Press

What dates does Boardmasters Festival 2022 take place?

Boardmasters Festival takes place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay between 10th and 14th August 2022.

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Darina Stoda/Press

Who is headlining Boardmasters Festival 2022?

Headlining the 2022 edition of Boardmasters are George Ezra, Disclosure and Kings Of Leon.

Boardmasters Festival 2022 line-up poster. Picture: Press

What are the stage times for Boardmasters Festival 2022?

Boardmasters Festival 2022 stage times: Friday 12th August

Main Stage

George Ezra - 9.30pm

Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley - 7.35pm

The Lathums - 6.05pm

Freya Ridings - 4.35pm

Enny - 3.20pm

Cassia - 2.05pm

Dreya Mac - 12.50pm

Everyone You Know - 11.45am

Land Of Saints Stage

DJ Jonezy - 11.00pm

Idles - 9.30pm

Self Esteem - 8.00pm

Mr Jukes & Barney Artist - 6.45pm

Moonchild Sanelly - 5.45pm

Steam Down - 4.30pm

Folly Group - 3.30pm

Nuha Ruby Ra - 2.30pm

The Velvet Hands - 1.30pm

Unleashed Stage

Arielle Free - 11.30pm

Joel Corry - 9.30pm

Bru-C - 8.30pm

Majestic - 7.30pm

Shift K3Y - 6.30pm

Shane Codd - 5.30pm

Beyond Chicago - 4.45pm

Battle Of The Bangers - 4.00pm

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: James North/Press

Boardmasters Festival 2022 line-up: Saturday 13th August

Main Stage

Disclosure - 9.45pm

Bastille - 8.00pm

Declan McKenna - 6.30pm

Mimi Webb - 5.00pm

Sam Ryder - 3.45pm

Kamal - 2.30pm

BEKA - 1.15pm

90s Rave Fitness - 12.00pm

Land Of Saints Stage

Also Vannucci - 11.00pm

Bombay Bicycle Club - 9.45pm

Pale Waves - 8.15pm

Mae Muller - 7.15pm

Rae Morris - 6.00pm

Thomas Headon - 5.00pm

Crawlers - 4.00pm

SIPHO - 3.00pm

Dancehall - 2.00pm

Unleashed Stage

Rude Kid - 11.00pm

Kurupt FM - 10.00pm

Nathan Dawe - 8.30pm

Jaguar Skills - 7.00pm

Girls Don't Sync - 6.00pm

Dixon Brothers - 5.00pm

Battle Of The Bangers - 4.00pm

Boardmasters Festival 2022 line-up: Sunday 14th August

Main Stage

Kings Of Leon - 9.25pm

Tom Grennan - 7.30pm

The Wombats - 6.00pm

Joy Crookes - 4.30pm

Palace - 3.15pm

JC Stewart - 2.00pm

Rachel Chinouriri - 12.45pm

Stone - 11.45am

Land Of Saints Stage

Boca 45 - 11.00pm

De La Soul - 9.45pm

Arrested Development - 8.15pm

Remi Wolf - 7.15pm

Sad Night Dynamite - 6.15pm

Pip Millett - 5.15pm

EFE - 4.15pm

The Bug Club - 3.15pm

The Rills - 2.15pm

Unleashed Stage

220 Kid - 12am

Jodie Harsh - 11.00pm

Jax Jones - 9.30pm

LP Giobbi - 8.00pm

Jack Saunders - 7.00pm

Billen Ted - 6.00pm

Will B - 5.00pm

Battle Of The Bangers - 4.00pm

Boardmasters Festival 2021. Picture: James North/Press

Where can you buy tickets for Boardmasters Festival 2022?

Some ticket packages for Boardmasters 2022 are still on sale via www.boardmasters.com.