Boardmasters Festival 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up and tickets

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Laurence Howe/Press

The Cornwall festival of music and surfing returns in August - and they've added a ton of new artists to the bill.

Boardmasters have released a second wave of artists for their 2022 festival.

The Lathums, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Wombats, Self Esteem and more than 60 more artists have joined the line-up for Cornwall’s surf and music festival.

The festival takes place between 10th and 14th August 2022 across two sites on the Cornish coast.

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Josh Harkon/Press

What dates does Boardmasters Festival 2022 take place?

Boardmasters Festival takes place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay between 10th and 14th August 2022.

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Darina Stoda/Press

Who is headlining Boardmasters Festival 2022?

Headlining the 2022 edition of Boardmasters are George Ezra, Disclosure and Kings Of Leon.

Boardmasters Festival 2022 line-up poster. Picture: Press

Who else is on the Boardmasters Festival Line-up?

Also appearing on the Boardmasters Festival bill in 2022 are:

Bastille

Bombay Bicycle Club

Declan McKenna

The Wombats

Tom Brennan

The Lathums

Declan "Jr Gong" Marley

Idles

Self Esteem

Freya Ridings

Cassia

Greentea Peng

Enny

Mimi Webb

Kurupt FM

Holy Goof

Palace

JC Stewart

Joy Crookes

Sad Night Dynamite

Rae MOrris

Sam Ryder

Dreadzone

Jax Jones

...and many more. See www.boardmasters.com/lineup2022 for further details.

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: James North/Press

Where can you buy tickets for Boardmasters Festival 2022?

Day Tickets for Boardmasters 2022 go on pre-sale at 10am, Thursday 4th February and remaining Day Tickets go on sale from 10am, Friday 5th February via www.boardmasters.com.