Boardmasters Festival 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up and tickets

2 February 2022, 17:44 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 17:46

Boardmasters Festival
Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Laurence Howe/Press

The Cornwall festival of music and surfing returns in August - and they've added a ton of new artists to the bill.

Boardmasters have released a second wave of artists for their 2022 festival.

The Lathums, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Wombats, Self Esteem and more than 60 more artists have joined the line-up for Cornwall’s surf and music festival.

The festival takes place between 10th and 14th August 2022 across two sites on the Cornish coast.

Boardmasters Festival
Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Josh Harkon/Press

What dates does Boardmasters Festival 2022 take place?

Boardmasters Festival takes place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay between 10th and 14th August 2022.

Boardmasters Festival
Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Darina Stoda/Press

Who is headlining Boardmasters Festival 2022?

Headlining the 2022 edition of Boardmasters are George Ezra, Disclosure and Kings Of Leon.

Boardmasters Festival 2022 line-up poster
Boardmasters Festival 2022 line-up poster. Picture: Press

Who else is on the Boardmasters Festival Line-up?

Also appearing on the Boardmasters Festival bill in 2022 are:

  • Bastille
  • Bombay Bicycle Club
  • Declan McKenna
  • The Wombats
  • Tom Brennan
  • The Lathums
  • Declan "Jr Gong" Marley
  • Idles
  • Self Esteem
  • Freya Ridings
  • Cassia
  • Greentea Peng
  • Enny
  • Mimi Webb
  • Kurupt FM
  • Holy Goof
  • Palace
  • JC Stewart
  • Joy Crookes
  • Sad Night Dynamite
  • Rae MOrris
  • Sam Ryder
  • Dreadzone
  • Jax Jones

...and many more. See www.boardmasters.com/lineup2022 for further details.

Boardmasters Festival
Boardmasters Festival. Picture: James North/Press

Where can you buy tickets for Boardmasters Festival 2022?

Day Tickets for Boardmasters 2022 go on pre-sale at 10am, Thursday 4th February and remaining Day Tickets go on sale from 10am, Friday 5th February via www.boardmasters.com.

Boardmasters Festival 2021
Boardmasters Festival 2021. Picture: James North/Press

More on Festivals

Radio X Festival Favourite Playlist

Radio X's ultimate festival playlist!

Liam Gallagher at Isle of Wight 2021

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 in pictures

Isle of Wight Festival 2022

The Courteeners, Liam Gallagher, and The Chemical Brothers all headlined TRNSMT Festival 2021.

TRNSMT Festival 2021 in pictures

TRNSMT Festival 2022

Sam Fender, James, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Inhaler all performed at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021

Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 in pictures

Reading Festival stage 2021

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2022: Dates, tickets, line-up and more