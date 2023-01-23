Bluedot Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets and more

Grace Jones, Pavement, Leftfield and Roisin Murphy are set for Bluedot 2023. Picture: 1. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images 2. Press 3. Nick Pickles/WireImage/Getty 4. Press

By Jenny Mensah

Grace Jones, Pavement and Roisin Murphy are among the names confirmed for the festival. Find out when the it takes place and how to buy tickets.

Bluedot Festival has announced new headliners for 2023.

The event, which takes place from 20th - 23rd July, will play host to the iconic Grace Jones, Pavement, Leftfield and more.

Find out who else is on the line-up and how you can buy tickets here.

What date is Bluedot festival 2023?

Bluedot Festival takes place from 20th - 23rd July 2023 at Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire.

Who's headlining Bluedot Festival 2023?

Pavement

Grace Jones

Roisin Murphy

Leftfield

Max Richter with The BBC Concert Orchestra

Bluedot Festival has shared its latest lineup for 2023. Picture: Press

Who is on the Bluedot 2023 line-up?

Joining Pavement, Grace Jones, Roisin Murphy, Leftfield and Max Richter on the Bluedot 2023 line-up are Young Fathers, Swedish electro outfit Little Dragon, art rockers Django Django, Dance Party DJ Annie Mac, feted post-punk four-piece Dry Cleaning, Malian desert blues pioneers Tinariwen, alt-pop pin-up Baxter Dury and experimental rockers Black Country, New Road.

So far, the science names for 2023 include Christ Lintott and Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Braniac Live and renowned climate change researcher and author, Mike Berners Lee. The full science bill will be announced in due course.

When do Bluedot tickets go on sale?

The presale for Bluedot Festival starts from Thursday 26th January 2023. Register at discoverthebluedot.com/presale/.

Visit discoverthebluedot.com/ for more.