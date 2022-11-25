Black Deer Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets and more

Black Deer Festival has announced the first wave of acts for 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Find out who's joining Bonnie Raitt and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Black Deer Festival has shared its first wave of acts for 2023.

The Americana festival - which takes place from 16th -18th June at Eridge Park, Kent next year - has just announced the likes of Bonnie Raitt and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats as its headliners, with plenty more acts on the bill.

Find out everything we know about the event so far, including when it takes place, who's performing and how to buy tickets.

What date is Black Deer Festival 2023?

Black Deer Festival takes place from 16th-18th June 2023 at Eridge Park in Kent.

Who's headlining Black Deer festival 2023?

Black Deer Festival 2023 will see Bonnie Rait and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats headline.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are among the headliners for Black Deer 2023. Picture: Press

Who else is on the line-up for Black Deer Festival 2023?

Joining Bonnie Raitt and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on the line-up are the likes of The Teskey Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Calexico, Allison Russell, Elles Bailey, Amythyst Kiah, Robert Vincent, Bella White and Dylan Earl with more acts to be announced.

Are tickets for Black Deer 2023 on sale?

A limited amount of Tier 1 Day & Weekend Tickets, along with add-ons and VIP Upgrades are now available at blackdeerfestival.com/tickets.

Last year's Black Deer festival saw headline performances from Wilco and Van Morrisson, with the likes of Imelda May, the Waterboys, Foy Vance and Jake Bugg joining them on the bill.