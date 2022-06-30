Adele at BST Hyde Park: Support, stage times, tickets, travel, weather and more

Adele is set to play BST Hyde Park on Friday and Saturday. Picture: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Adele is set for two nights at BST Hyde Park. Find out everything you need to know including dates, support acts, stage times and more.

Adele is set to play a duo of homecoming dates in London at BST Hyde Park.

The Easy on Me singer is returning to her home turf to play the iconic park on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd June.

Find out who's supporting, what the stage times are and if there are any tickets left.

When is Adele playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

Adele plays BST Hyde Park on Friday 1st July and Saturday 2nd July 2022.

Who's supporting Adele at BST Hyde Park?

Adele will have an all-female line-up of special guests:

Gabrielle

Kacey Musgraves

Mahalia

Self Esteem

Nilüfer Yanya

Tiana Major9

Chrissi

Bonnie Kemplay

Ruti

Tamzene

What are the stage times for Adele at BST Hyde Park?

Great Oak Stage:

8.20pm - 10.20pm: Adele

6.20pm - Gabrielle

4.30pm - Kacey Musgraves

3.15 - Mahalia

2.15 - Tiana Major9

The Rainbow Stage

5.30pm - Self Esteem

4.00pm - Nilüfer Yanya

2.45pm - Chrissi

The Birdcage Stage:

5.30pm - Bonnie Kemplay

4.00pm - Ruti

2.45pm - Tamzene

Are there still tickets for Adele BST Hyde Park gig?

Tickets for Adele at BST Hyde Park are sold out.

What's the weather for Adele at BST Hyde Park?

According to the Met Office, Adele's first night at Hyde Park will see highs of 21 degrees and lows of 13 degrees. There's a 50% chance of rain that will hit around 1pm, but it's due to clear by the late afternoon.

The Saturday sees highs of 21 degrees and lows of 12 degrees with a 30% chance of rain around 10pm when Adele will be coming to the tail end of her set.

How to get to BST Hyde Park:

The postcode for BST Hyde Park is W2 2UH.

The nearest tubes* are:

Marble Arch, Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park (step-free access), Lancaster Gate (lift/stair access only)



Tube & Overground Train: Paddington (Elizabeth Line) and Victoria

*There will be a tube strike from Tuesday 21st to Sunday 26th June. Check tfl.gov.uk for the most up to date information and to plan your journey.

The bus routes going to the park are as follows:

Marble Arch : 26, 7, 10, 16, 23, 30, 36, 73, 74, 82, 94, 98, 137, 148, 159, 159, 274, 390, 414, 436

Hyde Park Corner: 2, 9, 10, 14, 16, 19, 22, 36, 38, 52, 73, 74, 82, 137, 148, 414, 436, C2

Knightsbridge: 9, 10, 14, 19, 22, 52, 74, 137, 414, 452

Read the full FAQs on transport to the event here.

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2022?

Friday 24th June 2022 - Elton John

Saturday 25th June 2022 - The Rolling Stones

Sunday 26th June 2022 - Eagles

Friday 1st July 2022 - Adele

Saturday 2nd July 2022 - Adele

Sunday 3rd July - The Rolling Stones

Friday 8th July - Pearl Jam

Saturday 9th July - Pearl Jam

Sunday 10th July - Duran Duran

Find out more and buy tickets on the official British Summer Time website.