Sziget Festival 2019: Headliners, Line-up, Dates, Tickets & More

Sziget Festival. Picture: Press

This year's festival in Budapest, Hungary will see performances from Foo Fighters, Florence + The Machine, The 1975 and more...

Sziget Festival returns to Óbuda Island in the Hungarian city of Budapest between 7 and 13 August 2019 and across the week-long celebration of music, there’s a huge variety of music to be enjoyed.

As well as headliners Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, Post Malone. Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, Martin Garrix and The National, the festival is also playing host to some amazing names.

Florence + The Machine. Picture: Press

Also on the bill for Sziget 2019 are Johnny Marr, Richard Ashcroft. Franz Ferdinand, James Blake, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Kodaline, Chvrches, Razorlight, IDLES and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.

For the full line-up and details of all the stages and activity at this year's festival, see the Sziget site here

Sziget takes place on Óbudai-sziget, a leafy 108-hectare island on the Danube river, which runs through Budapest. It’s covered in beautiful trees, has a beach, and its bang in the middle of one of Europe’s best (and most affordable) cities. It’s better than lugging your camping equipment through miles of muddy fields.

Sziget Festival 2019. Picture: Press

Sziget Festival 2019 line-up:

Wednesday 7 August

Ed Sheeran

Kodaline

Razorlight

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

The Blaze

Jain

Of Mice & Men

Fakear

Ocean Alley

Blawan

Fjaak

Luigi Madonna

Regal

Thursday 8 August

The 1975

Richard Ashcroft

Franz Ferdinand

Cvhrches

Pale Waves

Tove Styrke

Yungblud

Elderbrook

Sonny Fodera

Welshly Arms

Giovanni Verrina

Margaret Dygas

Raresh

Ryan Elliott

Friday 9 August

Martin Garrix

Tove Lo

Yeasayer

Xavier Rudd

Gang Of Youths

Anna Of The North

Hucci

Grace Carter

John Digweed

Mark Reeve

Metdoy Hristov

Saturday 10 August

The National

James Blake

Mura Masa

Son Lux

Richie Hawtin

W&W

Wanda

Roosevelt

Tamino

Craig Bratley

Kink

Marvin & Guy

Red Axes

Younger Than Me

Sunday 11 August

Post Malone

Years And Years

Jungle

Honne

Parcels

Masego

IAMDDB

Protoje & The Indiggnation

Vini Vici

Polo & Pan

Burak Yeter

Anna

Butch

Waff

Monday 12 August

Florence + The Machine

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Tom Odell

Big Thief

Maribou State

David August

Yellow Days

Broken Social Scene

Superorganism

Boy Pablo

Coheed And Cambria

Carnage

Black Asteroid

Marco Bailey

Paul Ritch

The Advent

Tuesday 13 August

Foo Fighters

Twenty One Pilots

Johnny Marr

Idles

Alma

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Jax Jones

Sigala

Khruangbin

Black Mountain

Valeras

Avalon Emerson

B.Traits

Courtesy

Objekt