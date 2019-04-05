Sziget Festival 2019: Headliners, Line-up, Dates, Tickets & More

5 April 2019, 11:39 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 12:02

Sziget Festival
Sziget Festival. Picture: Press

This year's festival in Budapest, Hungary will see performances from Foo Fighters, Florence + The Machine, The 1975 and more...

Sziget Festival returns to Óbuda Island in the Hungarian city of Budapest between 7 and 13 August 2019 and across the week-long celebration of music, there’s a huge variety of music to be enjoyed.

As well as headliners Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, Post Malone. Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, Martin Garrix and The National, the festival is also playing host to some amazing names.

Florence + The Machine
Florence + The Machine. Picture: Press

Also on the bill for Sziget 2019 are Johnny Marr, Richard Ashcroft. Franz Ferdinand, James Blake, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Kodaline, Chvrches, Razorlight, IDLES and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.

For the full line-up and details of all the stages and activity at this year's festival, see the Sziget site here

Sziget takes place on Óbudai-sziget, a leafy 108-hectare island on the Danube river, which runs through Budapest. It’s covered in beautiful trees, has a beach, and its bang in the middle of one of Europe’s best (and most affordable) cities. It’s better than lugging your camping equipment through miles of muddy fields.

Sziget Festival 2019
Sziget Festival 2019. Picture: Press

Sziget Festival 2019 line-up:

Wednesday 7 August

Ed Sheeran
Kodaline
Razorlight
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
The Blaze
Jain
Of Mice & Men
Fakear
Ocean Alley
Blawan
Fjaak
Luigi Madonna
Regal

Thursday 8 August

The 1975
Richard Ashcroft
Franz Ferdinand
Cvhrches
Pale Waves
Tove Styrke
Yungblud
Elderbrook
Sonny Fodera
Welshly Arms
Giovanni Verrina
Margaret Dygas
Raresh
Ryan Elliott

Friday 9 August

Martin Garrix
Tove Lo
Yeasayer
Xavier Rudd
Gang Of Youths
Anna Of The North
Hucci
Grace Carter
John Digweed
Mark Reeve
Metdoy Hristov

Saturday 10 August

The National
James Blake
Mura Masa
Son Lux
Richie Hawtin
W&W
Wanda
Roosevelt
Tamino
Craig Bratley
Kink
Marvin & Guy
Red Axes
Younger Than Me

Sunday 11 August

Post Malone
Years And Years
Jungle
Honne
Parcels
Masego
IAMDDB
Protoje & The Indiggnation
Vini Vici
Polo & Pan
Burak Yeter
Anna
Butch
Waff

Monday 12 August

Florence + The Machine
Catfish & The Bottlemen
Tom Odell
Big Thief
Maribou State
David August
Yellow Days
Broken Social Scene
Superorganism
Boy Pablo
Coheed And Cambria
Carnage
Black Asteroid
Marco Bailey
Paul Ritch
The Advent

Tuesday 13 August

Foo Fighters
Twenty One Pilots
Johnny Marr
Idles
Alma
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Jax Jones
Sigala
Khruangbin
Black Mountain
Valeras
Avalon Emerson
B.Traits
Courtesy
Objekt

