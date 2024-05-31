Blur to receive Nordoff and Robbins' O2 Silver Clef Award

31 May 2024

Blur in 2023
Blur will receive the honour next month. Picture: Bastienne Lewis/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop band are among the artists to be recognised by the music therapy charity this year.

Blur are set to receive the prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award.

The Britpop icons are among those to be honoured by music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins at their annual O2 Silver Clef awards ceremony, which will take place in London on 5th July.

Their bassist Alex James said of the news: "Making music with my brothers in Blur has been one of the great gifts of my life. We are absolutely chuffed to receive the O2 Silver Clef Award and help raise awareness for Nordoff and Robbins, a brilliant organisation."

Elsewhere, AC/DC will be honoured with the Legend Award sponsored by Amazon Music and their frontman Brian Johnson said: "We’re over the moon to receive the Amazon Music Legend Award. As a band, we’ve been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute. Thank you for this honour."

Also among this year's winners are Chaka Khan, who takes the Global Impact Award, Loyle Carner, who will take home the Best Male award, Young Fathers, who have won the Best Live Act award, The 1975 who are the winners of the Best Group Award and Cat Burns, who has won the Best New Music Award.

Dire Straits' co-founder Mark Knopfler is the winner of the Music Icon Award sponsored by American Express. He said: "I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the Icon Award at this year’s O2 Silver Clefs. It’s a privilege to support an event that is directly part of such important music therapy work. One of the best parts of being an artist is meeting people who have been touched by your music.

"I think we have all appreciated the power of music in our own lives from time to time. Nordoff and Robbins believes in sharing the value of music with everyone who needs it – that’s why I’m a longtime supporter and will continue to help raise funds so Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapists can continue their vital work."

Nordoff and Robbins is a charity who "deliver music therapy to a range of clients across the UK, including some of the most vulnerable people in society."

They add on their website: "We meet the growing need for music therapy by training music therapists and ensuring that their skills are not only maintained but developed. We research music-making and its potential to inform how we can support our clients and people in challenging situations."

