Dave Rowntree to release solo album

19 November 2021, 06:00 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 13:09

Dave Rowntree in October 2019
Dave Rowntree in October 2019. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Aramis/Estee Lauder

The drummer will be issuing his debut LP in 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

Blur's Dave Rowntree has announced that he'll be releasing his debut solo album in 2022.

The drummer has signed a deal with the renowned Cooking Vinyl label for his first solo record.

The 57-year-old musician-and-composer said: “As a kid I used to spend hours spinning the dial on my radio, dreaming of escape to all the places whose exotic stations I heard.

“I’ve tried to make an album like that – tuning through the spectrum, stopping at each song telling a story about a turning point in my life, then spinning the dial and moving on. I’m very excited to be releasing the album on Cooking Vinyl next year.”

Blur in 2015: Dave Rowntree, Damon Albarn, Alex James and Graham Coxon
Blur in 2015: Dave Rowntree, Damon Albarn, Alex James and Graham Coxon. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Cooking Vinyl's managing director Rob Collins said: “Dave’s album blew me away and there wasn’t anything going to stop me releasing it. He’s a very talented drummer!”

The news comes after Blur frontman, Damon Albarn - who just issued his second solo record, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows - hinted that he's up for discussing a reunion with his bandmates.

Asked by the Metro if Blur is finished, Albarn insisted: “Not at all."

The musician continued: “I am just about to have a conversation with people about Blur and I would love to sing all those songs again. I miss the songs. I miss playing with Blur."

Blur launch their self-titled album in 1997
Blur launch their self-titled album in 1997. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier this year, guitarist Graham Coxon insisted he'd be up for reuniting with his Blur bandmates when the time is right.

He told the NME in August: “That’s always been the thing with Blur – they’ll do it when they really need to and not for any other reason. It doesn’t really seem genuine to just get back together and just do gigs for a bit of spondage. We need to have some sort of focus for how we would work.”

The Britpop legends haven't toured together since the Magic Whip tour in 2015, although Albarn reunited with Rowntree, Coxon and Alex James at his Africa Express show in Leytonstone in 2019.

Latest Videos

Professor Brian Cox answers listener questions on The Chris Moyles Show

Professor Brian Cox answers your questions and totally baffles Chris Moyles
Bill Bailey talks not being able to celebrate his Strictly win due to lockdown

Bill Bailey reveals Strictly anticlimax: They took the trophy back and put it in a bin bag

News

Pippa is absolutely oblivious and we love it

Pippa just repeated the Doncaster pub story and it was classic
Andi Peters on The Chris Moyles Show

Andi Peters calls The Chris Moyles Show from Paris

Blur Songs

Blur Latest

See more Blur Latest

The cryptic lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

10 classic songs that don't mention the song title in the lyrics
Greatest HIts Compilations

The best artist compilations of all time

Damon Albarn in November 2020, shortly before the finger-severing incident

Damon Albarn severed his finger while making pesto

Blur in 2015: Graham Coxon, Alex James, Damon Albarn and Dave Rowntree

How much of a Blur fan are you?

Quizzes

Anthony Kiedis in 1998 and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Californication album

The greatest Title Tracks of all time