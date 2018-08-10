Damon Albarn: Why I Value My Friendship With Noel Gallagher...

Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

The Gorillaz co-creator and Blur frontman has opened up about his relationship with his former Britpop rival.

Damon Albarn has reflected on his fame in the '90s and the nature of his relationship with Noel Gallagher.

The Blur frontman and Oasis songsmith were bitter rivals during the height of Britpop, but are now great friends and collaborators-with Noel appearing on Gorillaz's Humanz album.

“We don’t talk about our past, we talk about our present," The Sun.

“I value my friendship with Noel because he is one of the only people who went through what I did in the Nineties.”

Find out why Damon Albarn turned down the chance to jam with Prince:

Damon and Noel might have a good friendship now, but one relationship which seems to show no signs of reconciliation is that of Noel and his brother Liam.

However, it's not for lack of trying on the former Oasis frontman's part.

After returning from what he called the "best family holiday ever,"Liam took to Twitter to call for a full reconciliation with his brother, writing: "Had the best family holiday ever cmon Noel Sara Anais Donovan sonny you know you want to get involved as you we're LG x".

Had the best family holiday ever cmon Noel Sara Anais Donovan sonny you know you want to get involved as you we're LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 4, 2018

Find out what an Oasis reunion would mean to Liam here:

Just last month the Rock 'N' Roll Star even called to get the band back together, after slamming him for holding a gig in a venue where the audience couldn't drink.

Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2018

However fans' hopes were very quickly dashed when Liam was met with radio silence and later wrote: "I'll take that as a NO then".