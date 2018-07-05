VIDEO: Damon Albarn Reveals His Worst Ever Gig

The frontman cringes as he remembers dropping his pants during a Blur show…

Damon Albarn has been telling Radio X about his most embarrassing gig moment… and it involved a very rash decision to drop his trousers during the show.

Speaking to Radio X’s Gordon Smart, Damon revealed: “One night, I don’t know why I did it, but during one of Graham’s guitar solos, I decided to take my trousers and my pants down.

“I was basically kind of naked from the waist down… Then I suddenly realised what a stupid thing that was to do.”

He added: "An embarrassment that I’d never felt before or since kind of engulfed me.”

The man behind Gorillaz suddenly realised that being pants-less was not a good position to be in and needed to do something about it immediately.

He admitted: “I had to kind of collapse on the floor, being in a fake spasm, while I tried to pull my trousers back up.

“Just imagine if anyone had taken film of that, that as a meme!”

Damon’s latest album is the sixth studio outing for Gorillaz - The Now Now, released in June 2018 and featuring the single Humility.