Communion Presents - Show 4

4th February 2013, 10:45

Communion Ben Howard

Comments

BRIT nominated artist and Radio X favourite Ben Howard joins Maz this week to play a couple of session tracks and chat about his plans for 2013.

 

Radio X Presents Communion - Show 4 (2 February 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

