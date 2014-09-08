Communion Presents (7 September 2014): Ben Howard special

8th September 2014, 10:52

In this episode, Maz is joined by Ben Howard. He caught up with the singer-songwriter before his gig at the Hackney Empire last week.

Ben Howard and Maz Communion

 

Communion Presents (7 September 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

 

TRACK LISTING:

RADIOHEAD - KNIVES OUT
BEAR’S DEN - POMPEII
SYD ARTHUR - AUTOGRAPH
BEN HOWARD - I FORGET WHERE WE WERE
BEN HOWARD - END OF THE AFFAIR
HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER - MAHOGANY DREAD
OLOF ARNALDS - PATIENCE
JAMES CANTY - STRANGERS
AMBER RUN - SPARK
COMPNY - SOMETHING HAD TO GIVE

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

