Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
Maz has his first co-host of 2014 as Fink join him to make 60 minutes of beautiful radio.
Fink are a trio that pull in influences from blues to dub to folk and even indie. They're signed to the excellent label Ninja Tune and are one of Maz's favourite bands.
Communion Presents (19 January 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
