Communion Presents (19 January 2014)

20th January 2014, 12:00

Maz has his first co-host of 2014 as Fink join him to make 60 minutes of beautiful radio.

Maz Communion and FInk

Fink are a trio that pull in influences from blues to dub to folk and even indie. They're signed to the excellent label Ninja Tune and are one of Maz's favourite bands.

 

Communion Presents (19 January 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

