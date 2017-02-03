Mumford & Sons And More For The Felix Project Charity Gig

Foo Fighters To Play Intimate Show
Find out where Dave Grohl and co. are headed this week.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
Communion have announced a very special charity concert for The Felix Project featuring Mumford And Sons, Michael Kiwanuka and more.
The intimate event - which will take place at St. Stephen's Church in Shepherd's Bush on 3 March - will raise funds for the organisation which provides "good food for good causes".
Also confirmed for the charity show are the likes of Daughter, Bear’s Den, Fat White Family, Palace, Lucy Rose, Charlie Cunningham, Isaac Gracie, and Money's Jamie Lee.
150 pairs of tickets will be available for the concert via a paid ballot, which can be entered from Friday 3-27 February 2017 for £5 each time.
Mumford and Sons’ Ben Lovett said: “We are really happy to have been asked to perform at St Stephen’s Church in support of The Felix Project. The premise of The Felix Project is one we stand by, not just in its redistribution of resource to those in need, but also in its effort to salvage some of the mindless wastage we create on a daily basis. It's going to be a fun night and will hopefully raise some money for a good cause.”
Event organiser, Communion’s Mazin Tappuni, said: “The Felix Project is already doing amazing things, reducing supermarket waste while delivering food to thousands of Londoners who need it most.”
Sophie Napper fromt the charity - which takes surplus food from supermarkets and delivers it to 50 charities across Britain - added: “We are really excited about the show. It's going to be a fantastic night! All the money raised from the event will help The Felix Project continue to tackle food waste and food poverty and expand into new areas of London.”
Find out more about The Felix Project here.
Enter the £5 ballot for your chance to win tickets for the show here.
Find out where Dave Grohl and co. are headed this week.
Incredible footage has emerged of holiday-makers sprinting towards sun loungers at a Gran Canaria hotel.
The news has tickled fans of the Oasis legend, with some even offering to teach him.
Celebrate Yorkshire Day with a tribute to the Sheffield rocker and Arctic Monkeys frontman.
According to reports, the singer-songwriter has appeared to attack the band on social media, calling Albert Hammond Jr. "a more horrible songwriter than his dad".
Josh Homme and co. have apologised to their fans for any inconvenience.
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Forget debuts, forget the difficult second albums… the moment a lot of bands hit their stride is on their FOURTH LP.
Put your shades on as we take a look at some of the most garish LP sleeves to ever grace the shelves…
Comments
Powered by Facebook