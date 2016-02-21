Communion Best New Tunes (21 February 2016)

Matthew and the Atlas - Temple

"Getting very excited about the release of Matthew’s new record. I played Elijah on the show last week, which is a beautiful introduction, temple is a more driving number that really showcases Matt’s vocal. What a voice."

Kevin Garrett - Refuse

"Everyone loves a man and a piano, especially if the voice is as smooth as the falsetto of Kevin Garrett. His electro-soul jams have been causing quite a stir back in New York."

Boy and Bear - Limit of Love

"Australian Indie folk outfit Boy and Bear continue to write chart topping music. One of the biggest and most successful bands in Australia, they’re back in the UK next week to play songs from their latest record."

Jack Garratt - Fire

"What can I say, another absolute banger from the man of the moment. When we started working with Jack a couple of years ago, I don’t think any of us were expecting him to make music he makes today. Every track more fierce than the last. Find me a better one man live show, I dare you."