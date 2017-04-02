15 Great Underrated And "Lost" Singles

Bloc Party - Two More Years

This classic track was released as a single in October 2005 and was included on a limited edition of the band's debut album Silent Alarm. Despite making Number 7 in the UK charts, the track is now mysteriously unavailable on the UK iTunes store!

The Stone Roses - Elephant Stone

A transitional single between the old traditional indie of Sally Cinnamon and the all-conquering psychedelic music of the band's debut album, this one-off single was produced by New Order's Peter Hook in 1988.

Oasis - Whatever

Not entirely forgotten, of course, but his non-album single was released at the end of the incredible year of 1994 as a stop gap between the enormous hit Definitely Maybe and the even enormous-er (What's The Story?) Morning Glory.

Foo Fighters - Stacked Actors

Released as a single from their third album There Is Nothing Left To Lose… but only in Australia. As you do.

Blur - Popscene

Casting off their "baggy" roots, this one-off single from 1992 saw the band toying with grungy rock, before they decided to head down their own path with the burgeoning Britpop sounds of Parklife. An early version of the Pavement-style Blur tunes like Song 2.

Arctic Monkeys - Matador

This track was released on a limited edition that snuck out in the wake of the band's second album Favourite Worst Nightmare in 2007. It also appeared on a Japanese edition of the album.

Nirvana - Pennyroyal Tea

Pencilled in as a single in April 1994, this track from In Utero was quickly pulled from release in the wake of Kurt Cobain's death and only a few copies snuck out. It was eventually released as a single 20 years later, for Record Store Day 2014.

Radiohead - Prove Yourself

Everyone thinks that the first Radiohead single was Creep, but it was preceded in May 1992 by the Drill EP that featured demos recorded by the band when they were still known as On A Friday. This was the lead track and was later re-recorded for the Pablo Honey album. How grunge is this?

The Charlatans - Over Rising

Released in February 1991, this single didn't appear on an album until the band's compilation Melting Pot, seven years later. An underrated early classic from the Charlatans.

Manic Street Preachers - Suicide Alley

The Manics' debut single from the tail end of 1988, it was overshadowed by the follow-up Motown Junk, a track that still features in the band's setlist to this day. The group's obsession with The Clash is evident here, but the track didn't find a place on their greatest hits album, Forever Delayed.

The Smiths - That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore

Taken from the classic album Meat Is Murder and released as a single between Shakespeare's Sister and The Boy With The Thorn In His Side in July 1985. Johnny Marr rates this as one of his favourite Smiths tunes.

The Verve - This Is Music

"I stand accused just like you / For being born without a silver spoon." A single from The Verve's second album, A Northern Soul, released in 1995. It lives in the shadow of the enormo-hits Bittersweet Symphony and The Drugs Don't Work that came later, but this is a fine example of the early, more psychedelic Verve.

The Jam - When You're Young

A non-album single from August 1979, released between the albums All Mod Cons and Setting Sons. It's one of the mod trio's less familiar hits.

Muse - Overdue

The lead track from their self-titled debut EP from 1998, Overdue was later re-recorded for Muse's debut album, Showbiz.

Pulp - My Legendary Girlfriend

Jarvis Coker and co released about a million singles in the ten years between their formation and the Britpop superstardom of His 'N' Hers. This is one of the high points of early Pulp, from 1991's Separations album.