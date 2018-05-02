Alex Turner Reacts To Petition To Banish His Beard
2 May 2018, 13:48
The Arctic Monkeys frontman has responded to a campaign calling for him to ditch his facial hair.
Alex Turner has given his take on a petition which called for him to get rid of his beard.
The Arctic Monkeys frontman's facial hair has been a huge topic of discussion, with a campaign even launched in the hopes he would shave it off before the band's live dates, which will support their sixth studio album.
Asked about the Change.org petition by German outlet Intro, the Arabella rocker replied: "There is a petition? I had no Idea. But it amuses me. It's really crazy that people are so interested in hairstyles and stuff."
Arctic Monkeys fans react to Alex Turner's beard.
Meanwhile, Turner has revealed a list of the songs "buzzing" around in his head during the creation of Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which is out on 11 May.
Sending a handwritten note to MOJO's Senior Editor Danny Eccleston the rocker named everyone from Nina Simone to Joe Cocker in the list.
See it in full and listen to the playlist here.
Watch the teaser for Arctic Monkeys new album here:
Arctic Monkeys are set to kick off their first live tour dates with a gig at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California this Tuesday (2 May).
The Sheffield rockers will also embark on UK tour dates this Autumn, which kick off at the Manchester Arena on Thursday 6 September.
Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates:
Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT
Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT
Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT
Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT
Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT
Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT
Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT
Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT
Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT
Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT
Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT
Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT
Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT
Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT
Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT
Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT
*Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.