Alex Turner Reacts To Petition To Banish His Beard

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

The Arctic Monkeys frontman has responded to a campaign calling for him to ditch his facial hair.

Alex Turner has given his take on a petition which called for him to get rid of his beard.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman's facial hair has been a huge topic of discussion, with a campaign even launched in the hopes he would shave it off before the band's live dates, which will support their sixth studio album.

Asked about the Change.org petition by German outlet Intro, the Arabella rocker replied: "There is a petition? I had no Idea. But it amuses me. It's really crazy that people are so interested in hairstyles and stuff."

Meanwhile, Turner has revealed a list of the songs "buzzing" around in his head during the creation of Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which is out on 11 May.

Sending a handwritten note to MOJO's Senior Editor Danny Eccleston the rocker named everyone from Nina Simone to Joe Cocker in the list.

Watch the teaser for Arctic Monkeys new album here:

Arctic Monkeys are set to kick off their first live tour dates with a gig at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California this Tuesday (2 May).

The Sheffield rockers will also embark on UK tour dates this Autumn, which kick off at the Manchester Arena on Thursday 6 September.

Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates:

Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

*Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.