PHOTOS: Fans Are Unsure About Alex Turner's New Beard...

24th July 2017, 13:00

The Last Shadow Puppets and Arctic Monkeys rocker was spotted at Lana Del Rey's album party with new facial hair.

Alex Turner performing 2016

Alex Turner has shown off a new look over the weekend, and it's very much dividing opinion. 

Images have surfaced of the rocker posing with fans at Lana Del Rey's Lust For Life album party sporting some added facial hair.

 

We just met Alex Turner. ALEX TURNER! Best moment of my life #arcticmonkeys #alexturner #thelastshadowpuppets

Another elated fan shared an image with the Do I Wanna Know? rocker. 

However, other images shared on Twitter suggest Turner's foliage has been in the works for a while, and has definitely been sported previously in the past. 

Unsurprisingly, the rocker's new foliage has prompted some mixed reviews online, with some even drawing comparisons between the Aviation rocker and Richard Hammond. 

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has recently revealed that she formed a band with Alex Turner's Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Miles Kane, which was axed soon after. 

Speaking Zane Lowe on Beats 1, she said: "I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

"This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs  were probably for Miles' solo stuff."

The period was no doubt around the time Del Rey went for a spot of karaoke with the Last Shadow Puppets duo in February.

Watch Alex, Miles and Lana in a video posted glumkid .

Miles Kane Alex Turner and Lana Del Rey do karaoke

See the Last Shadow Puppets duo sing with the Lust For Life singer.

00:16

The Born To Die singer added: "Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that." 

News