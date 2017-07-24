PHOTOS: Fans Are Unsure About Alex Turner's New Beard...

Alex Turner has shown off a new look over the weekend, and it's very much dividing opinion.

Images have surfaced of the rocker posing with fans at Lana Del Rey's Lust For Life album party sporting some added facial hair.

We just met Alex Turner. ALEX TURNER! Best moment of my life #arcticmonkeys #alexturner #thelastshadowpuppets A post shared by Sam Carguillo (@samcarguillo) onJul 20, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Another elated fan shared an image with the Do I Wanna Know? rocker.

I JUST MET ALEX TURNER AT LANA'S PARTY I LOOK SO SCARED HAHAHA I WAS SHOOK CAUSE HE SAID I LOOK GOOD pic.twitter.com/ZK9IXus3An — amy (@xthecityx) July 21, 2017

However, other images shared on Twitter suggest Turner's foliage has been in the works for a while, and has definitely been sported previously in the past.

Rare Alex Turner with beard pic.twitter.com/k8sZEM4ZZk — Juan C. Alonso! (@unaparaelcamino) January 15, 2017

First the flat cap and now a ginger beard... why is Alex Turner dressing like my dad???? pic.twitter.com/UkGXiWNVlH — drop dead meg (@s_ckb_y) April 6, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the rocker's new foliage has prompted some mixed reviews online, with some even drawing comparisons between the Aviation rocker and Richard Hammond.

Alex turner with a beard is a big no no — joe linnecor (@joeelinnecor) July 23, 2017

Alex Turner's beard I'm screaming — JMZ (@moosebloodtest) July 23, 2017

alex turner's beard man what gans on — alex mitton (@_mitton) July 23, 2017

I've imagined Alex turner with a beard so many times and it definitely did not look like that — *~_Abi_~* (@Abi_louise96) July 24, 2017

Alex turner was spotted with a beard.... pic.twitter.com/NFQGawVpQd — (@lunaytyka) July 17, 2017

Love how our little Twitter community comes together in hard times. Like Alex Turner growing an awful beard. pic.twitter.com/PoUvtlidpB — Kirsty Bain (@xKirstybain) July 22, 2017

I'm sorry to say this but Alex Turner's beard is an abomination. https://t.co/iCZIfqyq8O — Sophie Sharp (@SophieSharpie) July 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has recently revealed that she formed a band with Alex Turner's Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Miles Kane, which was axed soon after.

Speaking Zane Lowe on Beats 1, she said: "I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

"This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles' solo stuff."

The period was no doubt around the time Del Rey went for a spot of karaoke with the Last Shadow Puppets duo in February.

Watch Alex, Miles and Lana in a video posted glumkid .

Play Miles Kane Alex Turner and Lana Del Rey do karaoke See the Last Shadow Puppets duo sing with the Lust For Life singer. 00:16

The Born To Die singer added: "Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that."

