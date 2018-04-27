10 Times Arctic Monkeys Changed Up Their Sound...

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Zackery Michael

With Arctic Monkeys' sixth album set to be a more expansive, ivory-led record we look back at some of their more experimental work for clues.

This week saw Arctic Monkeys reveal what we could probably expect from their upcoming Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album.

Other than telling fans we wouldn't be hearing any singles before its release on 11 May, they also teased that it was "not a guitar-heavy record," was written on the piano and was inspired by everyone from Leonard Cohen to Dion.

But it's not the first time the band have been experimental or steered away from traditional indie rock. Come with us as we take you through some of their previous work, which could hint to what their new album will sound like.

Alex Turner - Hiding Tonight Completely stripped back, we see A LOT of Alex Turner on the song, which comes from his Submarine soundtrack. The love song ditty-gets given the gloomy Turner treatment. Arctic Monkeys - Pretty Visitors What’s that? A keyboard?! This keys-lead Humbug track shows what Turner can do with the ivories, which is what we know Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino is written around. Arctic Monkeys - Matador Matador sees Arctic Monkeys doing their best impression of The Wall. Though it was only released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of Favourite Worst Nightmare, it proves Turner has been dipping his toe into the psychedelic for a while. Arctic Monkeys – Why’d You Only Call Me When Your High? A balls to the wall RnB tune, WYOCMWYH took Arctic Monkeys out of their rock n’ roll safe house and dropped them... well, who the hell knows? If Turner can pull THIS off and it still be a single, then Tranquillity Base will be a walk in the park. Iggy Pop – Gardenia Wait, what? Alex Turner isn’t THE ONLY member of Arctic Monkeys? That’s right. And if Iggy Pop’s fuzzy, desert kissed album Post Pop Depression (which features Matt Helders on drums) is anything to go by, things are gonna get loud as well. The Last Shadow Puppets – The Dream Synopsis Piano? Yep. Weird lyrics? Yep. Strange plodding melody that doesn’t really go anywhere? OH YEAH. Alex Turner – It Feels Like We Only Go Backwards (Tame Impala cover) Turner, and the whole Monkeys gang, are BIG Tame Impala fans. They just LOVE that modern day psychedelia. And here’s Turner performing one of their songs! Arctic Monkeys – Do Me A Favour TBH&C looks set to include some fine story telling from Mr. Turner (just LOOK at the tracklisting). Do Me A Favour is an example of some of his finest songwriting to date. Arctic Monkeys – The Jeweller's hands We could pick almost anything off of Humbug, but the album’s dying tune sees the band disappearing into a cloud of smoke. Weird lyrics aside, this tune definitely sees the Monkeys flexing their muscles and showing us that they were perfectly happy producing sleepy, ghoulish-sounding psychedelic tracks by their third album. Arctic Monkeys – 505 When in doubt, go to 505. A fan favourite, 505 perfectly bridges early Monkeys’ curiosity with the wiser, more considered Arctics that followed. It’s vast, patient, and that piano hook is even a sample. It’s the perfect example of Turner and co breaking out of their shell, doing something different, and absolutely smashing it.

See the tracklisting for Arctic Monkeys' new album:

1. Star Treatment

2. One Point Perspective

3. American Sports

4. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

5. Golden Trunks

6. Four Out Of Five

7. The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

8. Science Fiction

9. She Looks Like Fun

10. Batphone

11. The Ultracheese

Watch the album trailer for Arctic Monkeys new album: