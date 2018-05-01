PLAYLIST: Alex Turner Lists More Influences On New Album

The Arctic Monkeys' frontman has revealed the songs which were buzzing around his head during the making of their Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino album.

Arctic Monkeys gave their first interview to MOJO Magazine last month, where they detailed everything from the opening lyrics on their new album, to some of its biggest influences.

Now, the magazine has shared a handwritten note written by frontman Alex Turner to Senior Editor Danny Eccleston detailing "the tunes buzzing in his head around the writing and recording of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino".

See Alex Turner's list of tracks here:

Nina Simone - Baltimore

The Three Degrees - Collage

Nino Rota - Toby Dammit

Mina - Un bacio e troppo poco

Ennio Morricone - Una spiaggia a mezzogiorno

Nino Ferrer - Looking For You

Francois de Roubaix - Operation FR1

Jean-Claude Vannier - Katmandou 8

The Electric Prunes - General Confessional

Alan Hull - Blue Murder

The Walker Brothers - Nite Fights

David Axelrod - Song Of Innocence

Marvin Gaye - "T" Plays It Cool

Terry Reid - Superlungs My Supergirl

The Rolling Stones - Moonlight Mile

Lo Borges - Aos Baroes

Max Berlin - Elle Et Moi

The Stills-Young Band - Midnight on the Bay

Veronique Sanson - Tout est casse, tout est mort

Dr. John - Did She Mention My Name

Joe Cocker - Sandpaper Cadillac

The Gap Band - Outstanding

The Jones Girls - Nights Over Egypt

Leon Russell - A Song for You

Evelyn "Champagne" King - Love Come Down

Alex Tuner ended his note with the words: "Danny, In the words of Joe Cocker

"Rock on in one way or another.

"All The Best".

Luckily for us, one Monkeys mega-fan has already compiled the list into a playlist, which you can listen to here:

Arctic Monkeys new album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, is out on 11 May.

See their album teaser here:

The Sheffield rockers will also embark on UK tour dates this Autumn, which kick off at the Manchester Arena on Thursday 6 September.

Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel