PLAYLIST: Alex Turner Lists More Influences On New Album

1 May 2018, 12:59

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

The Arctic Monkeys' frontman has revealed the songs which were buzzing around his head during the making of their Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino album.

Arctic Monkeys gave their first interview to MOJO Magazine last month, where they detailed everything from the opening lyrics on their new album, to some of its biggest influences.

Now, the magazine has shared a handwritten note written by frontman Alex Turner to Senior Editor Danny Eccleston detailing "the tunes buzzing in his head around the writing and recording of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino".

See Alex Turner's list of tracks here:

  • Nina Simone - Baltimore
  • The Three Degrees - Collage
  • Nino Rota - Toby Dammit
  • Mina - Un bacio e troppo poco
  • Ennio Morricone - Una spiaggia a mezzogiorno
  • Nino Ferrer - Looking For You
  • Francois de Roubaix - Operation FR1
  • Jean-Claude Vannier - Katmandou 8
  • The Electric Prunes - General Confessional
  • Alan Hull - Blue Murder
  • The Walker Brothers - Nite Fights
  • David Axelrod - Song Of Innocence
  • Marvin Gaye - "T" Plays It Cool
  • Terry Reid - Superlungs My Supergirl
  • The Rolling Stones - Moonlight Mile
  • Lo Borges - Aos Baroes
  • Max Berlin - Elle Et Moi
  • The Stills-Young Band - Midnight on the Bay
  • Veronique Sanson - Tout est casse, tout est mort
  • Dr. John - Did She Mention My Name
  • Joe Cocker - Sandpaper Cadillac 
  • The Gap Band - Outstanding
  • The Jones Girls - Nights Over Egypt
  • Leon Russell - A Song for You
  • Evelyn "Champagne" King - Love Come Down 
 

Alex Tuner ended his note with the words: "Danny, In the words of Joe Cocker 

                                                               "Rock on in one way or another.
                                                               "All The Best".
 
Luckily for us, one Monkeys mega-fan has already compiled the list into a playlist, which you can listen to here: 

Arctic Monkeys new album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, is out on 11 May.

See their album teaser here:

 
 

The Sheffield rockers will also embark on UK tour dates this Autumn, which kick off at the Manchester Arena on Thursday 6 September. 

Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates

  • Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

  • Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

  • Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

  • Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

  • Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

  • Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

  • Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

  • Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

  • Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

  • Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

  • Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

  • Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

  • Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

  • Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

  • Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

  • Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.

