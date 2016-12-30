WATCH: Carrie Fisher Nailed Her Star Wars Audition With Harrison Ford

Footage of Carrie Fisher's audition for Star Wars has resurfaced, following the news of her passing on 27 December.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, and when you watch her audition for 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, it's easy to see why she got the part.

Just in case you can't recognise the voice behind the camera, it's Harrison Ford who's reading through the script with her, proving the pair had a chemistry from the very beginning.

Watch the actress in action here:

Carrie Fisher died, aged 60, four days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LA.

Following the sad news of her passing, Harrison Ford released a statement, which read: “Carrie was one-of-a-kind… brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely".

He added: “My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Today people woke to the news that Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, sadly died on 28 December- just one day after her daughter.

According to her son Todd Reynolds, the Singing In The Rain star said she wanted to be with Carrie just 15 minutes before suffering a severe stroke.