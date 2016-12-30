WATCH: Carrie Fisher Nailed Her Star Wars Audition With Harrison Ford

The actress is best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, and when you watch her audition for 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, it's easy to see why she got the part.
Just in case you can't recognise the voice behind the camera, it's Harrison Ford who's reading through the script with her, proving the pair had a chemistry from the very beginning.
It's been a terrible year for the music and entertainment world, losing huge legends from across the length and breath of popular culture. From David Bowie to Prince and everyone in between; take time to reflect on those we lost in 2016.
