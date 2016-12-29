Harrison Ford Pays Tribute To "One-Of-A-Kind" Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to his "one-of-a-kind" friend and Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who died on 27 December, aged 60.
The Hollywood actor shared his sadness at the passing of Fisher in a statement, which read: “Carrie was one-of-a-kind… brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely".
He added: “My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”
The pair captured sci-fi fans in the Star Wars films with their on-screen relationship as Han Solo and Princess Leia. This year, Fisher confirmed that she and Ford had an off-screen affair when she was just 19.
Today, the world woke up to the heartbreaking news that Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day after her daughter.
The Hollywood legend is believed to have been rushed to Cedars Sinai medical centre from her son's house on Wednesday (28 December), where she died hours after suffering from a severe stroke.
Meanwhile, Steve Martin has appeared to delete his own tribute to Carrie Fisher, facing accusations of sexism after referring to the star's looks.
Some people have come to the actor's defence, however, with Piers Morgan calling it "feminism at its absolute worst".
