Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight

Celebrate Lemmy’s Birthday With A Rockin’ Christmas Song!
It’s a year since the Motorhead frontman checked out permanently, so let’s mark what would have been his 71st birthday with a festive tune from the man himself.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Star Wars actress is “out of emergency” after being taken ill on a plane heading to Los Angeles.
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is reported to be “out of emergency” after she suffered a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles.
Her brother Todd Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter that his sister had been stabilised but could not comment further.
The 60-year-old, who is best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the multi-million dollar movie franchise, was travelling back to LA from London when she was taken ill.
Eyewitnesses say Fisher had stopped breathing and was given treatment by other passengers, who happened to be medical professionals. Fellow passenger Anna Akana tweeted: "Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK ...
"So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped…”
TMZ report that the actress is currently on a ventilator at UCLA Medical Centre. with her daughter Billie Lourd and her French bulldog Gary by her side.
Her Star Wars co-stars have been tweeting their best wishes, including Mark Hamill who plays Luke Skywalker and Peter Mayhew, who is better known as the man behind Chewbacca.
as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016
Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016
It’s a year since the Motorhead frontman checked out permanently, so let’s mark what would have been his 71st birthday with a festive tune from the man himself.
The makers of the classic board game hope to avoid the usual festive arguments with a special service…
Justin Young was attending the gig when the band asked him to play a track.
The members of the band have been seen in their hometown for the first time in AGES… Are they making the follow-up to AM?
Chad Kroeger’s ex leaps to the band’s defence after a Facebook video mocked the Canadian rockers.
The new track jokes about Christmas Down Under and it's actually brilliant.
Sick of Slade? Weary of Wham? Had a bellyful of Shaky? Let Radio X ease the seasonal pain with a selection of COOL festive songs.
In the Christmas mood? Then put one of these festive ditties on and you’ll be tearing the Christmas decorations down in no time.
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
Suggest a track for Radio X to play on New Year’s Eve and you could win an iPhone 7!
Comments
Powered by Facebook