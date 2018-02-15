Michael Eavis Teases Glastonbury 2019 Headliners?

The festival founder has reportedly offered up a huge hint about the nature of some of the biggest acts for the next year it takes place.

Michael Eavis has talked about plans for Glastonbury 2019, and suggested something very different about its possible headliners.

As the Metro reports, speaking to Radio 1 at the VO5 NME awards - where he picked up the gong for Best Festival with his daughter Emily - the founder revealed that some of the biggest acts will be "two or three that have never played".

With Glastonbury's rich history of of headliners who've started their careers playing smaller stages at the festival, it automatically begs the question as to whether they've finally secured headliners such as Fleetwood Mac or Led Zeppelin for the Somerset event or whether they'll be heralding newer acts such as Kendrick Lamar.

Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin performs in 2014. Picture: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/AP/Press Association Images

Meanwhile, Glastonbury is not taking place in 2018, due to what is called a fallow year.

Last year's event saw Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran headline- with Thom Yorke and co. pleasing their fans with a rendition of their Creep anthem.

Watch it below:

Another highlight came in the form of Dave Grohl's dedication to a late fan Laura Plane, who sadly lost her battle with cancer.

As he promised her husband Jon ahead of the event, the frontman took a moment to remember the teacher before launching into their Everlong track.

Watch the moving moment below:

Highlights didn't just come in the form of headliners, though: Glastonbury 2017 also saw Liam Gallagher perform Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time in history- as a tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Fans were also creating their own memories off-stage, with one proposing during Courteeners' set on The Other Stage.

Watch it here: