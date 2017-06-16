Foo Fighters To Dedicate Everlong At Glasto To Late Fan?

Foo Fighters could be set to dedicate Everlong at Glastonbury 2017 to late fan, Laura Plane, who sadly lost her long battle with cancer.

Following her sad passing in May, her widower Jon Plane contacted Dave Grohl through Twitter to ask if the band could perform the track in her memory next weekend.

Jon and Laura - who lost her eight-year battle with cancer this year - chose the track as their first dance at their wedding and were due to watch Foo Fighters to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, but had to cancel as she was too ill.

Jon's request was picked up on social media and was retweeted more than 12 million times, leading to the frontman penning a handwritten note to Jon, which he shared via a photo uploaded to Twitter.

The 48-year-old rocker wrote: "Jon - Dave here. Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of yous at Glasto. Take care mate."

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl sends touching message to husband of Laura Plane https://t.co/rpDiRzxdH9 #foofighters pic.twitter.com/jb5rRQXLwD — Foo Fighters News (@foofightersnews) June 14, 2017

Grohl's letter has brought much joy to the grieving widower and he is hoping the note means that the rock group will dedicate the track to his late spouse.

Speaking to The Plymouth Evening Herald newspaper, he said: "I can picture Laura's little face smiling about it. It is incredible. I am over the moon. Even if Foo Fighters don't dedicate the song to Laura, she would have loved the note anyway. But what I got from the note is that it is going to happen. It is incredible. Laura must have engineered this somehow as I was having a really bad week after her funeral when it hit me like a wave. I was a mess all of Sunday and Monday and then I saw Dave's message on Tuesday. I was blown away. The power of social media is crazy but incredible."

After Laura was diagnosed with cancer, she raised more than £70,000 for CoppaFeel - a charity dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

Foo Fighters are set to headline Glastonbury festival on Saturday 24 June, where hopefully a curfew shouldn't be an issue.

That wasn't the case at BottleRock 2017, though, where the plug was pulled on on the band halfway through Everlong.

Watch what happened next in a video shared by Ur boi Pooder :

Play Plug Pulled on Foo Fighters at BottleRock 2017 but band and fans carry on Watch them finish their epic set with Everlong here 04:37

Photo credit: Twitter/foofightersnews