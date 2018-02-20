Emily Eavis: We've Booked One Glastonbury 2019 Headliner So Far

The festival organiser has teased more plans for Worthy Farm next year.

Emily Eavis has talked about plans for Glastonbury 2019, revealing that one act is already in the bag.

Speaking to NME, the organiser said: “We aren’t giving anything away as to who we are looking at for next year’s festival, but we’ve booked one headliner so far…”

Asked about whether Liam Gallagher could top the bill on their famous Pyramid Stage, she replied: "We love Liam, did you see his crowd last year in the Other Stage field? Incredible.”

The news comes after Emily's father and festival founder Michael Eavis teased that some of the biggest acts will be "two or three that have never played".

Robert Plant, Stevie Nicks, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift. Picture: PA images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the festival has released an official statement in relation to their support of Oxfam amid the charity's recent abuse and sex scandal claims.

Taking to Twitter, Emily doubled down on her father's previous comments on the charity, writing that they "would like to pledge (their) continued support for Oxfam, and the brave and vital work which it undertakes."

