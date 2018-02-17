Who Hasn't Played Glastonbury Festival Yet?

17 February 2018, 08:00

Robert Plant, Stevie Nicks, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift
Robert Plant, Stevie Nicks, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift. Picture: PA images/Getty Images

Michael Eavis has hinted that the biggest acts in 2019 could be Glastonbury first-timers. Here's who we think could headline or make the line-up next year.

Michael Eavis at Glastonbury Festival 2017
Michael Eavis at Glastonbury Festival 2017. Picture: Getty Images/ AFP Contributor / Contributor

Festival founder Michael Eavis hinted that the biggest acts who play the next Glastonbury festival will be "two or three that have never played".

While it's not certain whether the 82-year-old meant acts who've never headlined the festival or never appeared at all, it got us thinking who could be in the frame for 2019.

Join us as we examine the evidence and ponder who could feature in the prestigious line-up next year.

  1. Led Zeppelin

    Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant in 2014
    Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant in 2014. Picture: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/AP/Press Association Images

    Despite Robert Plant playing a solo sett at the festival in 2014 and 1993, Led Zep have never visited Worthy Farm. The Kashmir singer recently said we "can't hold our breaths forever" for a reunion, but we can probably manage another year. It's said Eavis first got the idea for Glastonbury after watching them at The Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music.

  2. Kendrick Lamar

    Kendrick Lamar at the 60th GRAMMY Awards in 2018
    Kendrick Lamar at the 60th GRAMMY Awards in 2018. Picture: Getty Images/ Christopher Polk / Staff

    Arguably one of the hottest artists at the moment, Kendrick Lamar has just been confirmed for a headline set at Reading & Leeds 2018, so there's no reason to see why he couldn't headline or at the very least appear at Glastonbury next year, following in the footsteps of rap royalty like Jay-Z and Kanye West, who topped the bill in 2008 and 2015 respectively.

  3. Elton John

    Elton John performing at 60th GRAMMY Awards 2018
    Elton John performing at 60th GRAMMY Awards 2018. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

    Believe it or not the Rocket Man has never graced the stage at Glastonbury in his six-decade-long career. If that's not enough to convince you, the piano man has announced an end to touring to spend more time with his family.

    However, he'll be on the (Yellow Brick) road on a mammoth Global tour that ends in June 2019, and there's convenient gap between his Dublin date on 13 June and his slot at Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival on 29 June.

    Just imagine a mass sing-a-long of Tiny Dancer on the Pyramid Stage...

  4. Fleetwood Mac

    Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac in 2004
    Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac in 2004. Picture: Getty Images/David S. Holloway / Stringer

    Fleetwood Mac have remained famously elusive when it comes to Glastonbury Festival, forgo-ing it for a stint at Isle of Wight Festival 2015. Has Eavis finally convinced them to grace us with their presence in 2019?

  5. The Strokes

    The Strokes
    The Strokes. Picture: Press

    We can't quite believe we're saying this, but somehow The Strokes have never headlined OR featured on the bill at the Somerset festival. With their new album and the follow-up to Comedown Machine reported to not be out until 2019, surely that could put the New York band in the frame for headlining or at least making a cheeky appearance headlining The Other Stage?

  6. Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift in 2017
    Taylor Swift in 2017. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

    You may not like it, but there's no reason why international pop starlet Taylor Swift wouldn't follow in the footsteps of Beyonce.

  7. The Stone Roses

    The Stone Roses
    The Stone Roses. Picture: Press

    It's hard to believe, but Ian Brown and co. haven't played the festival since being replaced by Pulp in 1995. Could 2019 be our lucky year?

    Just imagine this on the Pyramid Stage

Watch Foo Fighters play Everlong at Glastonbury 2017:

Find out why there's a fallow year at Glastonbury in 2018.

Lead Photo credit: Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant: Dennis Van Tine/ABACA USA/PA Images, Stevie Nicks: Steven Ferdman / Stringer, Kendrick Lamar: Christopher Polk / Staff, Taylor Swift: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

Glastonbury 2017 at night Ed Sheeran set

This Glastonbury Ban Could Transform The Festival In 2019

Michael Eavis at Glastonbury 2017

Michael Eavis Teases Glastonbury 2019 Headliners?

Michael Eavis at Glastonbury 2017

Michael Eavis Will Continue To Support Oxfam Amid Scandal

Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury 2017

Labour Party Set For Glastonbury-Inspired Music Festival?

Why is there no Glastonbury Festival 2017

Why Is There No Glastonbury Festival In 2018?