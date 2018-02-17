Who Hasn't Played Glastonbury Festival Yet?

Michael Eavis has hinted that the biggest acts in 2019 could be Glastonbury first-timers. Here's who we think could headline or make the line-up next year.

Festival founder Michael Eavis hinted that the biggest acts who play the next Glastonbury festival will be "two or three that have never played".

While it's not certain whether the 82-year-old meant acts who've never headlined the festival or never appeared at all, it got us thinking who could be in the frame for 2019.

Join us as we examine the evidence and ponder who could feature in the prestigious line-up next year.

Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant in 2014. Picture: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/AP/Press Association Images Despite Robert Plant playing a solo sett at the festival in 2014 and 1993, Led Zep have never visited Worthy Farm. The Kashmir singer recently said we "can't hold our breaths forever" for a reunion, but we can probably manage another year. It's said Eavis first got the idea for Glastonbury after watching them at The Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music. Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar at the 60th GRAMMY Awards in 2018. Picture: Getty Images/ Christopher Polk / Staff Arguably one of the hottest artists at the moment, Kendrick Lamar has just been confirmed for a headline set at Reading & Leeds 2018, so there's no reason to see why he couldn't headline or at the very least appear at Glastonbury next year, following in the footsteps of rap royalty like Jay-Z and Kanye West, who topped the bill in 2008 and 2015 respectively. Elton John Elton John performing at 60th GRAMMY Awards 2018. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS Believe it or not the Rocket Man has never graced the stage at Glastonbury in his six-decade-long career. If that's not enough to convince you, the piano man has announced an end to touring to spend more time with his family. However, he'll be on the (Yellow Brick) road on a mammoth Global tour that ends in June 2019, and there's convenient gap between his Dublin date on 13 June and his slot at Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival on 29 June. Just imagine a mass sing-a-long of Tiny Dancer on the Pyramid Stage... Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac in 2004. Picture: Getty Images/David S. Holloway / Stringer Fleetwood Mac have remained famously elusive when it comes to Glastonbury Festival, forgo-ing it for a stint at Isle of Wight Festival 2015. Has Eavis finally convinced them to grace us with their presence in 2019? The Strokes The Strokes. Picture: Press We can't quite believe we're saying this, but somehow The Strokes have never headlined OR featured on the bill at the Somerset festival. With their new album and the follow-up to Comedown Machine reported to not be out until 2019, surely that could put the New York band in the frame for headlining or at least making a cheeky appearance headlining The Other Stage? Taylor Swift Taylor Swift in 2017. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images You may not like it, but there's no reason why international pop starlet Taylor Swift wouldn't follow in the footsteps of Beyonce. The Stone Roses The Stone Roses. Picture: Press It's hard to believe, but Ian Brown and co. haven't played the festival since being replaced by Pulp in 1995. Could 2019 be our lucky year? Just imagine this on the Pyramid Stage

