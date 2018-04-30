ABBA Respond To Glastonbury Headline Rumours

ABBA in 1974. Picture: PA/PA Wire/PA Images

A spokesperson for the Mamma Mia legends has discussed the prospect of topping the bill at Worthy Farm.

A representative for ABBA has responded to rumours that the Swedish group will headline Glastonbury Festival 2019.

Last week, the Waterloo legends announced they'd be releasing their first new material in 35 years and planning a "virtual tour" for 2019, leading bookies to offer odds on the four-piece topping the bill at the Somerset festival next year.

However, as The Mirror reports, when asked about the prospect of playing Worthy Farm or embarking on real tour dates, spokeswoman and manager Gorel Hanser said: “No, ­definitely not. We should remember them how they were in the 1970s, and listen to how they sing today.”

Watch The Killers play Mr. Brightside Glastonbury 2017:

Meanwhile, Robert Smith recently revealed whether The Cure would ever headline the festival again.

Asked if the Just Like Heaven legends would headline the festival again, he told BBC 6 Music: "Yeah, maybe. We haven't had a happy history with Glastonbury over the years."

He added: "Although we've headlined three times, we've never been on the best of terms. I don't know if they forgive and forget. There are enough other festivals for us to play."

The Cure headlined the famous Somerset festival in 1986, 1990 and 1995, and their frontman has previously been candid about their experience, which included a festival-goer being air-lifted hospital.

Speaking about their 1990 set in an edition of The Cure newsletter from December of the same year, the Lullaby singer said:

"Glastonbury was ok, but its organisation does leave an awful lot to be desired."There should have been crush barriers in the main field - the one particular incident down the front with the girl being given the kiss of life shocked us a bit too much to really get into the set."

Watch Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017: